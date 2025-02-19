The Black Caps fielder has done it again with another stunning grab against Pakistan.

Black Caps all-rounder Glenn Phillips has done it again.

The New Zealand fielder is making a name for himself for only taking spectacular catches, adding to his legacy with a one-handed stunner in his side’s 60-run win over Pakistan to open the Champions Trophy this morning.

Phillips first made his mark on the game in the New Zealand innings, adding a quick-fire 61 from 39 balls, including four sixes, to push the Black Caps score to 320.

He then helped remove Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan in the 10th over with a superb effort at backward point, off the bowling of Will O’Rourke.

It helped stall the Pakistan innings as the hosts were eventually bowled out with 16 balls remaining.