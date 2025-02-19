Advertisement
Glenn Phillips takes stunning catch as Black Caps beat Pakistan in Champions Trophy opener

NZ Herald
The Black Caps fielder has done it again with another stunning grab against Pakistan.

Black Caps all-rounder Glenn Phillips has done it again.

The New Zealand fielder is making a name for himself for only taking spectacular catches, adding to his legacy with a one-handed stunner in his side’s 60-run win over Pakistan to open the Champions Trophy this morning.

Phillips first made his mark on the game in the New Zealand innings, adding a quick-fire 61 from 39 balls, including four sixes, to push the Black Caps score to 320.

He then helped remove Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan in the 10th over with a superb effort at backward point, off the bowling of Will O’Rourke.

It helped stall the Pakistan innings as the hosts were eventually bowled out with 16 balls remaining.

