New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates with Glenn Phillips after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand. Photo / AFP
The Black Caps rode on brilliant hundreds from Tom Latham and Will Young to beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the Champions Trophy opener today, spoiling the country’s historic return to hosting global events after three decades.
President Asif Zardari joined thousands of fans at the National Stadium in Karachi as Pakistan hosted its first International Cricket Council event since 1996.
But a poor performance from the home team left a packed 29,300 crowd disappointed as Pakistan were dismissed for 260 in 47.2 overs in reply to New Zealand’s 320-5 in 50 overs.
Pakistan were never in the chase as Khushdil Shah topscored with a fiery 49-ball 69 including 10 boundaries and a six while Babar Azam scored a more sedate 64 from 90 balls that had a six and six boundaries.
Salman Agha cracked a rapid 42 spiced with a six and six boundaries but none could go on and match Latham and Young’s knocks.
Pacer Will O’Rourke finished with 3-47 while skipper Mitchell Santner took 3-66 as New Zealand made it three wins in as many matches against the hosts following their two tri-series wins last week.
Because of security concerns Pakistan have not held a major international tournament since they were World Cup co-hosts with India and Sri Lanka in 1996.
The cricket will be played in three cities in Pakistan but there will also be fixtures in Dubai in order to accommodate India who refuse to visit its neighbouring arch-rival. The Indians meet Bangladesh on Thursday.