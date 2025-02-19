Pacer Will O’Rourke finished with 3-47 while skipper Mitchell Santner took 3-66 as New Zealand made it three wins in as many matches against the hosts following their two tri-series wins last week.

Will O’Rourke of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Saud Shakeel of Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener. Photo / Getty Images

Because of security concerns Pakistan have not held a major international tournament since they were World Cup co-hosts with India and Sri Lanka in 1996.

The cricket will be played in three cities in Pakistan but there will also be fixtures in Dubai in order to accommodate India who refuse to visit its neighbouring arch-rival. The Indians meet Bangladesh on Thursday.

The eight-nation event got underway, however, with Pakistan’s Air Force flying over the stadium to mark the occasion and President Zardari in attendance, raising the pressure on the home side.

Ad for all the hype and expectation before the game, it was New Zealand who made the better start as Young and Latham clocked the first centuries of the tournament.

Sent in to bat by the Pakistanis, opener Young responded with 107 from 113 balls while Latham smashed an unbeaten 104-ball 118 on a flat National Stadium pitch.

Young and Latham revived the innings from 73-3 with a 118-run fourth wicket stand, helping their team overcome the early loss of Devon Conway (10), Kane Williamson (1) and Daryl Mitchell (10).

Young hit 12 boundaries and a six in his fourth one-day international century before holing out to Naseem Shah in the 38th over.

Latham and Glenn Phillips, who made an aggressive 39-ball 61, gave the innings more impetus as New Zealand smashed 113 in the last 10 overs and 64 in the last five.

Latham hit 10 boundaries and three sixes in his eighth one-day hundred while Phillips’s robust knock had four sixes and three boundaries.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah was the best Pakistan bowler with 2-63 but fellow pacers Haris Rauf finished with 2-83 and Shaheen Afridi conceded 68 in 10 wicket-less overs each.

The defeat leaves Pakistan in a difficult position in Group A as they face arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa form Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.