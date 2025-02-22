Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard reacts after his side's loss to West Ham. Photo / AFP

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge suffered a massive blow as the 10-man Gunners were beaten 1-0 at home by lowly West Ham this morning.

Jarrod Bowen headed in the only goal just before halftime and an injury-hit Arsenal had no reply after Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent-off on 73 minutes.

The defeat leaves second-placed Arsenal still eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

The Reds can extend that advantage to 11 when they visit a diminished Manchester City tomorrow.

Any pressure that had built up on Liverpool after drawing two of their last three Premier League games was eased as Arsenal failed to cope with an injury crisis that has depleted Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.