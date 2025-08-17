“In the second half we did extremely well, we looked to control the game a bit more and nullify any options they had,”
“We’re trying to evolve as a team and continue to get better over the past couple of seasons. The crowd didn’t get nervy which is really helpful to us on the pitch and it’s fantastic that we’re all going in the same direction.
“We know we have a good enough side to see out those situations.”
The Bees came into the 2025026 campaign having lost their manager, captain and top scorer during the off-season.
Thomas Frank left to take charge of Tottenham, Mbeumo got his dream move to Manchester United and Arsenal secured Christian Norgaard.
Yoane Wissa was also missing from the Brentford squad ahead of an expected move to Newcastle.
“I do have genuine belief but we have to take responsibility for a first half that wasn’t good enough,” said new Brentford boss Keith Andrews.
In other results, Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Crystal Palace played out a goal-less draw.
- With AFP