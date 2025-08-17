Advertisement
Chris Wood scores double as Nottingham Forest open English Premier League season with win over Brentford

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Nottingham Forest's New Zealand striker Chris Wood celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford. Photo / AFP

Chris Wood opened his Premier League goal-scoring account five minutes into the new season, finishing with a double in Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 home win over Brentford.

The All Whites striker now has 91 Premier League goals following his opening day brace, with both goals coming before halftime.

Forest debutant

