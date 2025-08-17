Nottingham Forest's New Zealand striker Chris Wood celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford. Photo / AFP

Chris Wood opened his Premier League goal-scoring account five minutes into the new season, finishing with a double in Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 home win over Brentford.

The All Whites striker now has 91 Premier League goals following his opening day brace, with both goals coming before halftime.

Forest debutant Dan Ndyoe also scored in the first half as the home side went into the break wth a commanding 3-0 lead.

Igor Thiago scored from the spot for Brentford in the 78th minute but that’s as far as their comeback attempt got.

“It’s a great start and the team did fantastically well. In the first half we did exactly what we wanted to do to a tee and came in three goals to the good,” Wood said.