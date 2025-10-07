Advertisement
Christchurch Pro League club to compete as South Island United

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The OFC Pro League bid was submitted under the Christchurch United name because only existing, registered clubs were eligible for consideration. Photo / Photosport

The Christchurch-based OFC Pro League club will be competing as South Island United in the new professional league to reflect its vision of representing all 95 clubs on the Mainland.

The OFC Professional League, the first-ever professional football league in the Oceania region, will kick off on January 10

