Girdwood-Reich looks a smart acquisition. He’s also well known to coach Steve Corica, who gave him his A-League debut at Sydney during the 2022/2023 campaign.

He made 11 appearances – all but two off the bench – before becoming a regular the next season with 23 starts. His time at St Louis has been fragmented, not helped by a mid-season injury which ruled him out for almost two months.

He started seven matches – five in the second half of the season – and was used as a substitute in another 18 games, so the loan opportunity suits both parties.

“When Corica calls, you answer,” said Girdwood-Reich.

“Steve has supported me a lot during my career, giving me a chance and trusting me when I was still a teenager.

“Saying that, I realise at 21 I still have a lot to learn, so being back in the A-League and back with Steve at Auckland FC is a great place to do that.”

Girdwood-Reich also adds versatility, having made more than half his professional appearances in central midfield.

“We have brough Jake in to play at centre back, but he can also play as a number six or at right-back,” said Corica.

“He’s a good passer of the ball; quick, strong and will set a great example to the other young players.

“With Tommy’s departure, we needed cover at the back. Jake’s arrival will provide that and strengthen the team.”

Girdwood-Reich is the fifth off-season signing at Auckland FC, following the arrivals of Oli Sail, Lachlan Brook and Sam Cosgrove. Goalkeeper Scott Morris was picked up early in the transfer window but was forced to retire following advice from medical specialists.

Five weeks out from the start of the season, Corica said it was unlikely the club would be adding anyone else to the roster.

Auckland FC will open their campaign with a trip to face Melbourne Victory (October 18), before their first home match against Western Sydney Wanderers on October 25.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.