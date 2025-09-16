Advertisement
Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC

Auckland FC complete off-season signings, with loan deal for MLS defender

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Auckland FC signing Jake Girdwood-Reich.

Auckland FC have solved their centre back conundrum.

They have signed Australian under-23 representative and former Sydney FC defender Jake Girdwood-Reich in a loan deal. The 21-year-old has spent the past season with St Louis City in Major League Soccer, after scoring a move to the United States following the

