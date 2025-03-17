Arda Kardzhali mourned former player Petko Ganchev over the weekend.

A Bulgarian football side have apologised to a former player after holding a minute’s silence to honour his death, only to realise during the match he was still alive.

Arda Kardzhali mourned former player Petko Ganchev over the weekend with a minute’s silence while players from both sides lined up near the centre circle.

Before the match ended, Arda Kardzhali‘s official Facebook page revealed that Ganchev was still alive.

“The management of PFC Arda would like to express a huge apology to the former Arda player Petko Ganchev and his relatives after the club received wrong information about his death,” the club wrote.

“We wish Petko Ganchev many more years of good health and to enjoy the success of Arda.”