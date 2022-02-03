The All Whites' match against Uzbekistan was cancelled after players tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Photosport

The worst case scenario has been avoided for the All Whites, after the Covid outbreak that caused the cancellation of the match with Uzbekistan, scheduled for Wednesday.

The game was called off on Tuesday night, due to three positive cases within the New Zealand squad.

At the time there were fears that those numbers could grow exponentially, as the trio had been asymptomatic, with the infection only picked up from routine testing.

That could have led to a large contingent being stranded in Dubai, unable to leave until they produced negative PCR tests and missing valuable time with their clubs.

It would have been particularly difficult for the high profile players in the squad like Chris Wood, with his recent $50 million move to Newcastle, as their next English Premier League match is on February 9th.

But that kind of difficult situation has been averted, with the virus transmission seemingly not as widespread as first feared.

The Herald understands that the vast majority of the squad have now left Dubai.

Those to depart include Wood, as well as other big names like Sarpreet Singh and Joe Bell, while Wellington Phoenix pair Tim Payne and Clayton Lewis are back in Sydney.

The Herald has been informed that "only a handful" of players remain in Dubai, including the original three positive cases.

It's believed they are not feeling any adverse effects from the virus. They will need to undertake testing every two days in the UAE, until they return a negative PCR result and are permitted to board a flight.

The All Whites before their friendly match against Jordan last month. Photo / Photosport

It's been a whirlwind few days for New Zealand Football.

The first positive test was picked up on the 31st of January, just before the team relocated from Abu Dhabi to Dubai.

As a consequence of that result, several individuals – who could have been close contacts – were given their own hotel rooms in Dubai and instructed to isolate.

However the next morning, which was match day, two further positive cases surfaced, after the whole squad had been tested again, which was the catalyst for the eventual decision to pull the pin on the game.

It could have escalated quickly from there but appears that it hasn't.

But the incident could prompt NZF to reconsider the size of the All Whites squad for the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar next month.

Coach Danny Hay was already planning for a large group, given the elongated event, with two games falling outside the official FIFA window but may stretch that even further, given the potential for Covid disruptions during the tournament, which would take players out of contention.

Meanwhile, the Wellington Phoenix men will face one of the busiest schedules in their history in February, with a number of catch up games.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Ufuk Talay's team will play five games across a compressed 14-day period this month.

The series begins with Sunday's clash with Macarthur FC, before a midweek game against Melbourne Victory three days later. They will back up the following Saturday versus Adelaide United, followed by matches against Brisbane Roar (February 16) and Sydney FC (February 19).

The Wellington Phoenix women have less disruption, with only one change to their calendar, with their round 12 fixture against Adelaide United being staged two days earlier than scheduled.

February A-League fixtures for Phoenix men:

vs Macarthur FC – Sun Feb 6 – Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney, (6:05pm NZT)

vs Melbourne Victory – Wed Feb 9 – WIN Stadium, Wollongong, (7:05pm NZT)

vs Adelaide United – Sat Feb 12 – Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney, (6:50pm NZT)

vs Brisbane Roar – Wed Feb 16 – Venue TBC, (7:25pm NZT)

vs Sydney FC – Sat Feb 19 – Leichhardt Oval, Sydney, (7:05pm NZT)

vs Western Sydney Wanderers – Sun Feb 27 – CommBank Stadium, Sydney, (8:45pm NZT).

February A-League fixtures for Phoenix women:

vs Melbourne Victory – Fri Feb 4 – WIN Stadium, Wollongong – (8:35pm NZT)

vs Canberra United FC – Fri Feb 11 – Viking Park, Canberra – (9:45pm NZT)

vs Adelaide United – Thurs Feb 17 – WIN Stadium, Wollongong – (8:35pm NZT)

vs Western Sydney Wanderers – Sun Feb 27 – CommBank Stadium, Sydney – (6:05pm NZT).