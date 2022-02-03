Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: Worst case scenario avoided for All Whites after Covid outbreak in camp

4 minutes to read
The All Whites' match against Uzbekistan was cancelled after players tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites' match against Uzbekistan was cancelled after players tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

The worst case scenario has been avoided for the All Whites, after the Covid outbreak that caused the cancellation of the match with Uzbekistan, scheduled for Wednesday.

The game was called off on Tuesday night,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.