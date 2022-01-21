Chris Wood (C) of the New Zealand All Whites reacts with team mates after scoring his second goal during their international friendly match against The Gambia. Photo / Getty Images.

Chris Wood (C) of the New Zealand All Whites reacts with team mates after scoring his second goal during their international friendly match against The Gambia. Photo / Getty Images.

All Whites coach Danny Hay admits he was slightly surprised striker Chris Wood made himself available for the upcoming internationals in the Middle East, given his recent mega transfer to Newcastle United.

Tomorrow morning, Wood will play his second game for the Magpies, just over a week after his incredible $50 million move from Burnley.

Newcastle have splurged on the 30-year-old as part of their bid to avoid relegation and there are huge expectations on Wood to deliver.

Given that scenario, no one would have blamed Wood for focusing on his club career this time round, even given his passion for the silver fern.

Chris Wood #9 of Team New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"It's incredible really," said Hay. "[The decision] essentially just kind of came down to Woodsy.

"I was half expecting that he would want to stay with Newcastle, bond with his new teammates, get to know them a little bit better.

"We are all aware of the money that's changed hands there, the pressure that he's going to be under, the expectation and I would have thought that he would have wanted to spend a little bit of time with his club side."

Newcastle have a training camp in Saudi Arabia during the international window, before their subsequent game against Everton on February 8, but their newest recruit will be in another part of the Gulf.

"That is the mark of the man and how much he loves playing for his country," said Hay.

"To forego probably some big benefits inside Newcastle by furthering relationships with his teammates and the management to come away with us.

"He's got such a strong desire to get back to a World Cup and he sees this window as a particularly important part of that."

Hay couldn't confirm if Wood will be involved in the games against Jordan and Uzbekistan, saying that decision will be taken once the team is in camp.

Chris Wood of New Zealand celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between the New Zealand All Whites and Solomon Islands. Photo / Getty Images.

Winston Reid is also back, after featuring in the 2-0 over The Gambia in November.

The Dubai-based former Hammer has been training with a UAE club and could sign a deal soon.

Liberato Cacace is a notable absentee, with his Belgian club Sint-Truidense VV unwilling to release him, as they have matches during the window.

Cacace hasn't missed a game under Hay's watch but the coach said it was a pragmatic decision, with Niko Kirwan (Padova) and Matthew Garbett (Torino) in similar situations with their Italian teams.

"We've had to be a little bit mindful about doing what's right for the players with a sort of long-term approach, making sure that they're not going to be adversely affected by the call-up," said Hay.

The absence of both fullbacks offers opportunities for others, particularly Francis De Vries, while Dalton Wilkins and Kelvin Kalua could also get game time.

Tim Payne is another option, one of two Wellington Phoenix players called up (along with Clayton Lewis).

Payne is one of many contenders for the right-side defensive spot, though the transition won't be easy after playing centrally for his club.

"I still believe that Tim can step up and play as a fullback at international level," said Hay.

"The physical elements are very different in the two positions, so we just need to be mindful of that."

Ryan Thomas, Oli Sail and Kosta Barbarouses were unavailable through injury, while Hay continues to monitor the form of Marco Rojas, as he recovers from a recent bout of Covid.

Logan Rogerson is the bolter. Playing at Finnish club FC Haka, the 23-year-old striker hasn't played for the All Whites since June 2016.

His selection was a reward for perseverance, after an unsuccessful stint in Germany in 2018-19.

"The move that he made to go back to Europe [last year] after not having a great experience was a brave one," said Hay.

"That says a lot about him as a person, his character."

Fellow forward Andre de Jong has been selected, but his participation is contingent on gaining a visa to enter the UAE, with restrictions on travellers from the African continent.

All Whites v Jordan, Saturday 29 January 4am, New York University Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

All Whites v Uzbekistan, Wednesday 2 February 4am, The Sevens Stadium, Dubai.

All Whites squad

Goalkeepers

Stefan Marinovic (27 caps) Hapoel Nof HaGalil, Israel

Jamie Searle (0 caps) Swansea City, Wales

Michael Woud (3 caps) Kyoto Sanga, Japan

Defenders

Michael Boxall (36 caps) Minnesota United, USA

Nikko Boxall (3 caps) San Diego Loyal SC, USA

Francis de Vries (1 cap) IFK Varnamo, Sweden

Kelvin Kalua (3 caps) Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand

Tim Payne (20 caps) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Nando Pijnaker (4 caps) Rio Ave FC, Portugal

Winston Reid (26 caps) Unattached

Tommy Smith (41 caps) Colchester United, England

Bill Tuiloma (27 caps) Portland Timbers, USA

Dalton Wilkins (0 caps) Kolding IF, Denmark

Midfielders

Joe Bell (5 caps) Viking FK, Norway

Clayton Lewis (15 caps) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Sarpreet Singh (8 caps) SSV Jahn Regensburg (loan from FC Bayern Munich), Germany

Marko Stamenic (3 caps) FC Copenhagen, Denmark

Joseph Champness (2 caps) Giresunspor, Turkey

Forwards

Andre de Jong (6 caps) AmaZulu FC, South Africa

Elijah Just (5 caps) FC Helsingor, Denmark

Callum McCowatt (4 caps) FC Helsingor, Denmark

Logan Rogerson (3 caps) FC Haka, Finland

Chris Wood (60 caps) Newcastle United, England