Tim Payne and Oli Sail of the Phoenix. Photo / Getty Images.

Oli Sail has edged ahead in the All Whites' goalkeeping tussle, which shapes as one of the most intriguing selection contests over the next 10 days, leading up to the Fifa World Cup intercontinental playoff versus Costa Rica on June 15 (NZT).

The Herald understands that the Wellington Phoenix stopper will start against Peru in Barcelona on Sunday evening (Monday 3:30am NZT), displacing long term incumbent Stefan Marinovic.

It would have been an extremely tight call – given Marinovic's experience and previous performances in big games – but Sail's form over the past A League season has undoubtedly turned heads.

However coach Danny Hay has insisted since the start of this camp two weeks ago that nothing is cast in stone and all squad members will have a chance to impress.

That may mean that Marinovic could get his chance between the posts in the match against Oman in Doha on Friday (NZT), before Hay has to make a final call ahead of the Intercontinental playoff against Costa Rica (June 15).

The battle between Sail and Marinovic has been fascinating to observe, as both men push each other to greater heights. Some of their work at training over the past two days has been astounding, with rest of the squad often just left to applaud.

It brings back memories of other great rivalries for the New Zealand No 1 jersey, from Richard Wilson and Frank Van Hattum in 1982, to Mark Paston and Glen Moss during Ricki Herbert's tenure.

Marinovic (30) made his debut against South Korea in 2015 and was superb, keeping the home side at bay until the 86th minute in a narrow 0-1 loss, where he also saved a penalty. He quickly became Hudson's first choice, starting the next 24 matches. That run included all three games at the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup and the unforgettable home and away playoffs with Peru later that year, where he impressed under intense pressure. Marinovic is also coming off clean sheets in the semi-final and final of the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in March

Sail (26) has had to be patient for club and country. He was on the fringes at the Phoenix for years – famously going 663 days without an appearance at one stage – and was first called up to the All Whites squad in 2014, before finally making his debut at the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in March.

Oliver Sail of Phoenix makes a save during the round 15 A-League Men's match between Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC. Photo / Getty Images.

The goalkeeping quandary is not the only tough call for Hay, who has strong options in several positions, particularly right full back, attacking midfield, wing or second striker and central defence.

That competition has been epitomised at training this week, with intense, high quality work.

The All Whites completed their final preparations on Saturday in Barcelona, with a session in the south of the city. It was conducted in searing heat, close to 30 degrees Celsius, which will present an additional test on Sunday, with the match to kick off at 5:30pm local time.

It was a long day for the team, with a bus ride from Marbella to Malaga, before a 90 minute flight from Malaga to Barcelona. The All Whites travelled in a chartered 50-seater jet, which at least enabled them to avoid the long queues, with thousands of holidaymakers returning to their homes around Europe.

Looking ahead, Peru will present the toughest test of Hay's tenure.

They have played 23 games across the last year (New Zealand have had nine), including home and away fixtures against heavyweights Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. They have a squad full of experience, augmented by exciting young talent and have risen to No 25 in Fifa's rankings, 76 places above New Zealand.

The RCDE stadium in Barcelona will be a cauldron, with more than 30,000 Peruvian fans set to create a memorable and intimidating atmosphere.

Beyond the result, the match will provide a vital measure of where the New Zealand squad is at, mentally, physically and tactically and is the perfect scenario ahead of the Costa Rica challenge.

"It's a big pressure game, it's a big pressure moment, and pressure does different things to different people, so we have to see how people react to that," said Hay.

"There is no doubt going to be a huge, huge step up in terms of how we mentally deal with moments of adversity, because there's going to be plenty of them."

"That's why this Peru game is ideal for us because it should set us up really well and answer a number of questions leading into the Costa Rican game."