Football: Watch goalkeeper score late equaliser, only to be lobbed on the ensuing kick-off

Goalkeepers scoring in football games is such a rarity, it ought to be savoured as much as possible.

But this goalkeeper may need to rethink just how long he leaves his post if he ever manages to net again.

During a non-league club match in Spain, Carlos Aguayo Torres, who wears the gloves for Vinaros CF, joined his teammates in the opposition's half to seek an equaliser late in the match.

The ball fell to his feet and he let rip a shot from 18 metres out, which found it's way into the back of the net.

Cue jubilant celebrations between Torres and his teammates, which lasted over 20 seconds.

Vinaros players celebrate with their goalkeeper who scored an equalising goal. Photo / Screenshot

However, during Vinaros' extensive celebrations, the opposing team ACD Peniscola quickly restarted and lobbed a shot from distance.

Wow... ref could have let him get set. Or did he let the kickoff happen a little early because the keeper took a nap on the pitch after his goal? — El Quiglador (@El_Quiglador) November 3, 2020

Torres was jogging back to his goal, but was too late as he watched the ball sail over the line to put Peniscola back in front.

The gloveman is visibly distraught, as are his teammates, many of whom can be seen hanging their heads as the opposition celebrate their own piece of success.

Carlos Aguayo Torres lies down in agony after conceding an embarrassing goal. Photo / Screenshot

It's fair to say Torres along with any goalie who came across the footage, will never make that mistake again.