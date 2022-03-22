Chris Wood celebrates becoming New Zealand's top international goal scorer. Photo / Photosport

In the early days of his international career, Chris Wood sometimes wondered where his first goal was coming from.

It's hard to imagine now, as Wood has set a new all time scoring mark for the All Whites, eclipsing Vaughan Coveny's national record of 29 after notching two goals in the 4-0 win over Fiji on Tuesday.

But it wasn't plain sailing at the beginning, as Wood didn't find the net for the All Whites until his 13th match.

Granted, most of those appearance had come off the bench, but the run of matches without a goal played on the mind of the ambitious teenager, who was thrilled to finally open his account against Honduras in October 2010.

"It was an extremely happy moment, it took me 13 games to get that first one," Wood told the Herald last year. "So it took a while, even though most of my time was off the bench and that was probably one of my first few starts. But it was good to get off the mark."

Wood had made his debut against Tanzania in June 2009 as a 17-year-old and quickly became established in the squad.

There were appearances in both playoff games with Bahrain in 2009 and the teenager took the field in all three Fifa World Cup games in South Africa, with his longest stint (27 minutes) against Italy, which included a memorable attempt that slid just wide of the post.

By 2012 he was established as New Zealand's first choice striker, with five goals in five games in the ill-fated Nations Cup campaign in Honiara.

Wood has been prolific against the Island nations (17 goals) but has also scored readily outside that sphere and is so often the man for the big occasion.

Since 2014 the All Whites have found the net 21 times against non-Oceania opposition, with Wood scoring 10 of those goals (the ratio becomes 10/16 if the four games he didn't feature in are excluded).

That tally includes New Zealand's only goal at the 2017 Confederations Cup (against Mexico) and important strikes against China and Oman.

Chris Wood during the New Zealand national anthem. Photo / Photosport

When asked on Tuesday about his favourite goals, he nominated the brace against Japan in Tokyo in May 2014 in front of almost 50,000 people.

"[They] always stick in my mind, even though it was a 4-2 drubbing," said Wood. "I kind of like those ones. But to be honest I love all of my goals. I don't care if they are tap ins; I take them as they come and I really enjoy them."

His commitment to the national cause has become legendary, almost never missing a game despite high pressure club roles in England, particularly with Leeds, Burnley and now Newcastle.

Despite arriving in Qatar only a few days before the Fiji match, after a tough match against Everton at Goodison park, Wood never considered missing the game.

"Definitely not," said Wood. "You know what I am like, I want to be there, I want to be playing every game I can."

Coach Danny Hay chimed in, admitting he tried to persuade Wood to ease his way into the tournament.

"He has to try and to hold me back at times," Wood agreed . "I love playing for my national team but I could be a bit more sensible now I'm getting to an older age."

For his part, Coveny was thrilled for Wood.

"He deserves everything he gets and I'm so happy for him," Coveny told Newstalk ZB. "I was the first one to message him to congratulate him and I hope he goes on and scores many more."

All Whites goal scorers

Player/Goals/Games:

Chris Wood 30/62

Vaughan Coveny 29/64

Shane Smeltz 24/58

Steve Sumner 22/58

Brian Turner 21/59

Jock Newell 17/10

Chris Killen 16/48

Keith Nelson 16/20