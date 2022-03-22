Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: The legendary rise of Chris Wood - New Zealand's greatest goal scorer

4 minutes to read
Chris Wood celebrates becoming New Zealand's top international goal scorer. Photo / Photosport

Chris Wood celebrates becoming New Zealand's top international goal scorer. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

In the early days of his international career, Chris Wood sometimes wondered where his first goal was coming from.

It's hard to imagine now, as Wood has set a new all time scoring mark for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.