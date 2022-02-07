Rebekah Stott has been named in the Football Ferns squad. Photo / Richard Gosselin for Panoramic/Photosport

Just six weeks into 2022, we already have a candidate for comeback of the year.

Less than 12 months after being diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin's lymphoma – a form of blood cancer – veteran Football Ferns defender Rebekah Stott has earned a recall for New Zealand's upcoming internationals against Iceland, USA and the Czech Republic.

It's a remarkable story with 81-cap Stott revealing her diagnosis in March 2021. At the time, she was playing with Brighton and Hove Albion in England, but left to begin treatment, ruling her out of the Tokyo Olympics.

After five months of aggressive chemotherapy, Stott announced she was in complete remission in July. Her recovery is now complete and her naming in Jitka Klimkova's squad for this month's She Believes Cup completes an extraordinary tale of resilience and belief.

"I always knew in my mind I'd be back playing for the Ferns and I'm just so stoked that day has finally come," Stott told The Herald.

"It was hard watching on, but it was so cool to see the girls performing and competing. I wished I was there with them, but they did me proud and I'm definitely eager to get back on the pitch with them."

Stott's treatment took place in Melbourne and took its toll.

"I'd go for a walk around the block and my heart rate would be at 160 and I'd be pretty tired. Going from being an athlete to hardly being able to walk around the block was pretty hard. After I finished treatment the next three months were hard mentally but I just had to be patient.

"I wouldn't say I'm back to 100 percent yet. I'm in a space where I can play 90 minutes, but I definitely still have a long way to go to get to where I was and be better than I was when I started this journey. But I'm definitely in a good spot at the moment and it's just a matter of building up my conditioning and my strength.

"It's about patience and taking the time I need and building off the foundations I've got already."

Stott is yet to play under new Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova, who took over from Tom Sermanni after the Tokyo Olympics.

"I've had a few phone calls with her. She seems great and I can't wait to start working with her and learn from her and just be back with the group," said Stott.

"The performances against Korea showed how much we've grown in the last two tours, so I'm really excited to get into that environment, hopefully keep improving and get some good results.

For her part, Klimkova is delighted to welcome Stott back into the international fold.

"This goes beyond football," she said.

"Stotty's situation is very unique – very few players have gone through what she has and returned to international football. She is a fighter. We all hoped and believed that she would come back, and watching her performances each week for Melbourne City has shown what a role model she is. She means so much to this team and we're honoured to have her back," said Klimkova.

Stott is joined in the squad by fellow veterans Abby Erceg and Hannah Wilkinson who both return after missing the most recent matches against Korea Republic. Striker Rosie White is unavailable for personal reasons as is West Ham United goalkeeper Anna Leat, meaning a maiden call-up for Wellington Phoenix custodian Lily Alfeld.

New Zealand will face Iceland, hosts the United States and the Czech Republic at the She Believes Cup, an important building block towards next year's women's World Cup to be co-hosted in New Zealand. Stott says the prospect of a World Cup on home soil was a driving force during the darker days of her treatment.

"It was huge. What more motivation do you need than a home World Cup in 2023?"

"I've always had a positive outlook on life and I don't think that's really changed. I'm over the moon to be back healthy and fit and just so excited to get back to my normal life."

Football Ferns squad:

Goalkeepers: Lily Alfeld, Victoria Esson, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Elizabeth Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Abby Erceg, Meikayla Moore, Rebekah Stott, Ali Riley, Ashleigh Ward

Midfielders: Ria Percival, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz, Olivia Chance

Forwards: Ava Collins, Jacqui Hand, Gabi Rennie, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Training player: Hannah Blake

She Believes Cup match schedule

Iceland, 2pm, Friday 18 February NZT

USA, 9am, Monday 21 February NZT

Czech Republic, 12pm, Thursday 24 February NZT