Sport

Football: 'It all came together' - Hannah Wilkinson celebrates five-star display

3 minutes to read
Hannah Wilkinson of Melbourne City celebrates her five-goal haul against Melbourne Victory. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
Reporter

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson is the talk of the A-League – and there could be much more to come.

After almost a decade in the Northern Hemisphere, which included stints at Swedish, Portuguese and

