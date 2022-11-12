Football Ferns struggle again in homecoming loss to South Korea

Olivia Chance of the Football Ferns was denied by the South Korean goalkeeper. Photo / Photosport

South Korea 1

Football Ferns 0

There was no dream return home for the Football Ferns, as their stuttering path towards the 2023 World Cup continues.

They fell to a 1-0 loss to South Korea in Christchurch on Saturday, though the scoreline flattered the home side.

On another day the Asian team could have scored two or three more, while the Ferns struggled to create clear opportunities, though Olivia Chance hit the woodwork in the 80th minute.

Just like the All Whites in September, it was an anti-climax of a homecoming. The Ferns struggled to get going in front of a vocal crowd, in their first match in New Zealand since June 2018.

Korea scored the decisive goal in the 31st minute, while being profligate with chances in both halves. The best New Zealand opportunities fell to Chance, but the midfielder narrowly missed the target on three occasions.

It was another reminder of the work that needs to be done, ahead of a home World Cup next July, as the Ferns were outplayed for most of the match, struggling to keep possession for sustained periods and exposed defensively, while basics like set piece delivery were poor.

The Ferns were missing some experienced names, including regular captain Ali Riley, CJ Bott and Hannah Wilkinson while Jacqui Hand (knee) and Grace Wisnewski (calf) were late withdrawals, though Korea were also without some high-profile personnel.

With captain Vic Esson in goal, coach Jitka Klimkova opted for back four of Meikayla Moore, Claudia Bunge, Katie Bowen and Liz Anton, with Malia Steinmetz and Betsy Hassett employed in front. Indiah Paige-Riley and Chance were on the flanks, with Paige Satchell and Emma Rolston leading the line.

It was a curious defensive selection, as Anton and Moore are central defenders, while other specialist fullbacks were on the bench.

Chance had an early opportunity – firing just wide of the far post – after Satchell burgled possession and created pressure amongst the Korean defence.

Rolston limped off with a thigh injury after 14 minutes, replaced by Grace Jale, and after a helter-skelter start, the game settled down. Korea found their rhythm, with neat passing, while the home side were restricted to hopeful long balls.

Korea’s goal seemed inevitable, after several half-chances. Lee Min-A provided the expert finish from 12 yards, after Anton was beaten down the flank, before an accurate pull back.

It was a poor concession, with the midfielder left free inside the area.

There were further Korean opportunities, including a penalty appeal and a shot that skimmed the crossbar, as their press started to pay dividends.

The visitors went close again just after the break, from a corner, before Esson was forced into a near-post save. Korea then blew a golden opportunity, with an unmarked forward heading over from close range.

Chance could have capitalised on a rare Korean mistake just after the hour, firing wide after a back pass went astray. The Glasgow-based player then struck the post, after a long ball caused confusion in the area and she did well to elude two defenders.

The Ferns lifted in the last 15 minutes, with the substitutes making an impact, but Korea saw the game out, despite some late scrambles inside the area.

