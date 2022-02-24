New Zealand's Paige Satchell in action. Photo / Photosport

Defender Meikayla Moore narrowly escaped another disaster as New Zealand finished their latest campaign with another disappointing performance in America.

The Football Ferns, ranked at 22 in the world, drew 0-0 with the similarity rated Czech Republic, meaning the Kiwis failed to score a goal in the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

And after poor showings against Iceland and the United States, they faded and were comprehensively outplayed by the Czechs during the final quarter in chilly Texas conditions.

Moore was one of three players dropped by coach Jitka Klimkova after her world record three own goals against the tournament hosts in the previous game.

The unthinkable almost happened.

Moore, who came on in the 82nd minute, slipped as she tried to cover a cross presenting the Czechs with the best chance of the game, but goalkeeper Vic Esson was able to deny Katerina Kotrcova.

Moore did manage to block a powerfully hit shot on goal as the Football Ferns clung on for the draw.

By the end though, fair to say that the New Zealanders were fortunate not to lose.

The Czechs were twice denied when long range shots hit the crossbar, and also from one subsequent offside transgression.

And perhaps the nicest piece of individual skill came from Michaela Khyrova who fooled veteran defender Abby Erceg, before forcing a save from Esson.

The best chance for the Ferns was created by a long CJ Bott run in the second half but she slammed her shot into the side netting. Ria Percival also stabbed a lob onto the crossbar, but the Ferns couldn't create clear chances.

The Czech Republic found rich form as the game went on based around elegant centre forward Andrea Staskova, who came on for the second half.

The Czech side also finished the tournament without a win, but they did manage a goal against Iceland and will have left this final game the more satisfied of the two teams.

Meanwhile the Football Ferns and their Czech coach Klimkova look to be facing an almost impossible task as they try to put together a competitive campaign as co-hosts of next year's World Cup. To add to the sobering notes for the Kiwis, the Czech Republic are struggling to even qualify for the World Cup in a Uefa group led by the Netherlands and Iceland.