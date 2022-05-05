Football Ferns confirm two high profile European opponents for June

The Football Ferns during their clash against the Australian Matildas last month. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns will face two European opponents in the June Fifa international window, taking on world No 11 Norway and 31-ranked Wales in a pair of international friendlies.

The Ferns will play the Scandinavian side in Oslo on 26 June (3am) before heading to Pinatar, Spain, to take on Wales on 29 June (5am).

The New Zealand team have already played five games this year, with three matches at the She Believes Cup in the United States along with the recent series across the Tasman.

"These games present a great opportunity to continue to learn about our player pool, build a stronger culture within the squad, and play games in Europe where many of our players are based and won't have to endure long-haul travel," said Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková.

"We realised in Australia that if we stay connected on and off the field we can compete against any opponent in the world.

"As we continue our preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, we're delighted to have these high-calibre opposition confirmed."

For Norway, this game will be an important part of their build up to July's Uefa Women's Euros, where they are drawn in Group A alongside hosts England, Austria and Northern Ireland.

The Football Ferns last played Norway at the 2020 Algarve Cup, losing 2-1 in the third place play off game. They've had two wins and two draws from eight encounters since 1981.

Wales are currently second in Group I of Uefa qualifiers, and will be aiming to consolidate their playoff spot and ultimately qualify for their first Fifa Women's World Cup.

The Football Ferns last played Wales in a friendly prior to the 2019 World Cup, going down 1-0.

Football Ferns match schedule

v Norway - 3am 26 June, Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway

v Wales - 5am 29 June, Pinatar Arena, Pinatar, Spain