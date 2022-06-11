Liberato Cacace and the All Whites warmed up with a loss against Peru. Photo / Getty

Just before All Whites fullback Libby Cacace runs onto the field to face Costa Rica on Wednesday, he will only have one thought in his mind.

The pressure at the Ahmed bin Ali stadium for the intercontinental playoff will be off the scale.

With a game to decide who gets the 32nd and final place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup, it's not a complete exaggeration to say that the eyes of the football world will pivot towards Doha, as well as New Zealand and Costa Rica.

That's a lot to deal with for a 21-year-old, but Cacace has a simple mantra as he walks out of the tunnel.

"Once I am in the moment I tell myself, this could be your one and only chance of being in this situation," Cacace tells the Herald. "So just take it all in. It could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so don't be afraid of making mistakes, don't hold back, this is your chance and you have to take it.

"That's how I've gone with my career. It's all about chances, you have to take them and that's what I say to myself - this is the chance, enjoy the opportunity and take it with both hands."

Cacace's trajectory has been phenomenal.

Less than two years ago he was at the Wellington Phoenix, becoming the A-League's standout fullback as a teenager.

Now, after a stint in Belgium, he has six months in Serie A behind him, having faced mega clubs like AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus.

After signing for Empoli on the last day of the January transfer window, he became the first Kiwi man to play in Italy's top tier. And it hasn't been token appearances, with Cacace featuring in 10 games, including five starts.

"It's been a great few months," says Cacace. "I was lucky enough to play a lot of minutes and it has been a real eye opener for me, knowing where I stand in the world of football and that I feel comfortable in the Serie A."

His progress can't be underestimated. Italy is the mecca of the defensive arts so his swift elevation to first-team football has been something to behold and has surprised even Cacace.

"I always hoped that I was going to hit the top five leagues but not at the age of 21," says Cacace. "To know that I have already hit Serie A at a young age means that I can keep going in my career. The sky is the limit for me and I am just enjoying the ride."

Cacace describes himself as a perfectionist and is not satisfied with just being in Serie A – he wants to become a regular starter and "show Italy what I can do".

Cacace made his debut a few days after arriving, at Bologna on February 6. Three weeks later he played for the first time at home, marking Juventus star Juan Cuadrado, who has earned 110 caps for Colombia and played in two World Cups and a Champions League final.

"That was crazy, I wish it wasn't for my [home] debut," laughs Cacace. "But it helped me playing against him, knowing what kind of level I was at. He did me a few times but at the highest level chances come like that and you have to be focused."

Playing against Napoli was the highlight of Cacace's season. Photo / Getty

The indelible memory of his first campaign was the remarkable comeback to beat Napoli 3-2, the club worshipped by his entire family.

Cacace came on at 2-0 down in the 61st minute and was "just grateful to share the pitch" with Napoli. Then things went crazy, as Empoli scored three goals in the last 10 minutes to all but seal their Serie A survival, as well as ending Napoli's Scudetto hopes.

"It was an emotional game," says Cacace. "I was in shock."

Playing at the San Siro against AC Milan was another pinch-yourself moment.

"The atmosphere was unbelievable," says Cacace. "When I was going to warm up I couldn't really hear my teammates when we were talking, it was that loud."

Italy is a football hub like few others.

The Serie A has been eclipsed financially by the Premier League and La Liga, but no competition in Europe is followed more closely – or passionately - by its domestic audience.

There are several newspapers devoted solely to sport and Sunday afternoon television is dominated by football analysis and discussion.

"Italy is so football oriented," says Cacace. "When I go for a coffee people are talking about the Serie A next to me and they don't realise that I'm in the Serie A as well.

"Fans are very passionate too. If you don't have the best of games they are not shy, they will come up to you and say you have to be better."

Cacace's dream has continued with this All Whites camp. He impressed in the 1-0 defeat to Peru in Barcelona last Monday and has emerged as one of the leaders in the group.

"I'm not the most vocal person but I do my part on the pitch, once we cross that line," says Cacace. "I show that with the way I play."

Cacace scored a vital goal to help the All Whites progress to the playoff. Photo / photosport.nz

Since his international debut four years ago, Cacace has become a vital element of this All Whites team, with his pace, power and remarkable engine. He also makes things happen, shown by his vital late goal against Tahiti in the Oceania World Cup qualifying semifinal or his stunning volley against Honduras at the Olympics.

The Island Bay product will be a key figure on Wednesday but is determined to stick to his usual routine.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on myself," says Cacace. "I know how special it is, how big it is, but at the same time when the game comes I want to be calm and ready to go so I can perform at my best.

"I don't want to think about it too much, because then it will be too much for me.

"It's a one-off game. Put yourself out there and work as hard as you can for your country for 90 minutes. It's all we can ask for."