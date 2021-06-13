Football: Danish team doctor's startling reveal on Christian Eriksen's collapse

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, second left, talks Sabrina Kvist Jensen partner of Denmark's Christian Eriksen who was taken away from the field on a stretcher after collapsing. Photo / AP

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, second left, talks Sabrina Kvist Jensen partner of Denmark's Christian Eriksen who was taken away from the field on a stretcher after collapsing. Photo / AP

The Denmark team's doctor has revealed Christian Eriksen's pulse stopped following his harrowing collapse in Saturday's Euro 2020 opener against Finland.

The football community was left holding its breath when the midfielder fell face-forward into the turf late in the first half of Denmark's tournament opener against Finland.

Following 10 minutes of medical attention on the pitch, the 29-year-old was stretchered out of the venue and taken to hospital.

The Union of European Football Associations later confirmed Eriksen was in a stable condition.

Denmark players make a wall around teammate Christian Eriksen being assisted by medics during the Euro 2020 group B match between Denmark and Finland. Photo / AP

But speaking to reporters after the match at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, Denmark team doctor Martin Boesen revealed Eriksen's pulse had stopped during the scary ordeal.

"We were called on the pitch when Christian fell down, I didn't see myself but it was pretty clear he was unconscious," Boesen said.

"When I get to him, he's on his side. He is breathing and I can see (a) pulse but suddenly that changes, and as everyone saw we started giving him CPR.

"The help came really, really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff, and with their co-operation we did what we had to do. We managed to get Christian back."

Denmark formed a shield around Eriksen as he was treated by medics on the pitch – several of the athletes were spotted in tears while others prayed.

At one point, a stadium announcer asked the 16,000 fans spectators to remain in their seats and stay calm. Many fans were seen crying and hugging in the stands.

Eriksen's partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen was brought down towards the pitch, where she was consoled by Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Kjaer was heaped with praise for quickly taking action after the incident, securing Eriksen's neck and administrating CPR before medics arrived to help.

The BBC was forced to apologise after football fans slammed the broadcaster for their "inexcusable" coverage of Eriksen's health scare.

The Group B match resumed once the players got confirmation Eriksen was "stable and awake".

"Everyone agreed to play, and what we tried to do was incredible," Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said after the match.

"We have a group of players I can't praise enough. I couldn't be prouder of these people who take such good care of each other.

"They decide first of all not to do anything until we were sure that Christian was conscious, and that everything was OK.

"So we had two options, either finish the game tonight or play tomorrow at midday. Everyone agreed on playing today.

"The fact that the players tried to play the second and dominate … I'm very affected.

"All our thoughts and prayers are to Christian and his family right now. He's one of the best players there is and he's an even better person."

Finnish striker Joel Pohjanpalo scored the opener in the 59th minute, but did not celebrate with his teammates.

Finland ultimately clinched a 1-0 victory.