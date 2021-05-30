Football: Chelsea's Kai Havertz sorry for post-match f-bombs

30 May, 2021 12:00 AM 2 minutes to read

WATCH: Chelsea player's hilarious response to Champions League question. Source/ BT Sport

The goalscorer of Chelsea's Champions League victory over Manchester City this morning has apologised after dropping f-bombs in a post-match interview.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal in the final in Porto when he got by City keeper Ederson in the 42nd minute. Chelsea held off a Manchester City onslaught in the closing stages to win the club's second Champions League title.

The spotlight has been on the German after Chelsea paid a whopping £89million to buy him from Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Chelsea beats Manchester City to win Champions League for second time

After the victory, British interviewer Des Kelly asked Havertz if he felt he'd now repaid a big chunk of his record fee.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. Photo / AP

"To be honest I don't give a f*** about it, we won the f****** Champions League," Havertz replied.

Havertz took to Twitter to apologise for his language.

Havertz ran onto Mason Mount's through-ball and skipped by City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes before slotting the ball home.

Chelsea added to the first European Cup it won in 2012 and manager Thomas Tuchel got his hands on the trophy a year after losing in the 2020 final with Paris Saint-Germain.

City's long, painful and lavishly funded journey to the summit of European football remains incomplete and Guardiola might regret not starting with a specialist holding midfielder