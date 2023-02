Gilbert Enoka and Ian Foster at All Blacks training session in 2018.

Chelsea have hired All Blacks mental skills expert Gilbert Enoka in a short-term consultancy role, the Telegraph reports, to try to generate what money can seldom buy - a winning culture.

Enoka has been regarded as having an influence over this country’s rugby success at test level, notably in the 2011 and 2015 World Cup victories.

He has also helped players deal with the expectations of top-level sport in cricket’s Black Caps and netball’s Silver Ferns.