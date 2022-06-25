Claudia Bunge defends Sam Kerr in a clash between the Football Ferns and Australia in April. Photo / Getty Images

Football Ferns defender Claudia Bunge insists the team will build on their momentum when they play Norway this weekend.

Seeking a rare result, the game (Sunday 3am NZT) presents another tough challenge against Norway who Fifa ranks 11 places higher than the New Zealand side.

The Ferns beat the Norwegians for the first time in 40 years back in 2019, winning 1-0.

"We've identified Norway are very good, but our principles have stayed the same, we want to keep the ball," said Bunge.

Coach Jitka Klimkova is looking forward to seeing the outcome of the goals they've had in place as a team for some time.

To get that positive result, the team will need another strong performance from the likes of Bunge.

With senior players unavailable, the youngster has been making her mark, highlighted by an impressive performance against Australia in April.

Bunge, who has nine international caps, stepped in in the absence of Abby Erceg (unavailable) and Rebekah Stott, who was returning 12 months after her cancer diagnosis.

Bunge led the defensive unit well in difficult circumstances, along with Meikayla Moore and goalkeeper Victoria Esson, as Australia managed 50 shots across the two games.

"I've come in and just played my game and it's worked out so far," said Bunge.

After taking out the last two women's A-league titles, the 22-year-old credits Melbourne Victory for her recent rise.

"Victory has been really good to me… I've been learning a lot," said Bunge.

"I just want to continue to keep learning and growing as a player and a person."

Bunge added she's currently seeking a deal offshore, though nothing had been confirmed.

Ahead of the match, Klimkova spoke about her two latest recruits, 18-year-old Kate Taylor and 21-year-old Mackenzie Barry.

"I'm very pleased with both of them, they are good competitors," said Klimkova

The two centre-backs were called in after a notable first stint with the Wellington Phoenix.

The Phoenix had a difficult run in their debut season and relied heavily on Taylor and Barry, who proved to be a real challenge to break down.

Bunge said the duo had made a positive impact.

"They're fitting right in," said Bunge. "It brings in healthy competition and keeps me on my toes."

After bringing in Taylor, Klimkova said she's been working with NZ Under-20 coach Gemma Lewis on other potential personnel suitable for the Ferns squad ahead of next year's World Cup.

Wanting to see as many players as possible, Klimkova confirmed that Phoenix striker Alyssa Whinham is on her radar.

"We are aware of Alyssa's quality and I really can't wait to see her in Costa Rica playing those World Cup games," said Klimkova. "I'm sure this girl is going to be part of the Ferns in the future when she's ready."

As to whether we'll get to see some debutants in action this weekend, Klimkova's mentality is, "If they are ready to compete and play games, they are going to play games."