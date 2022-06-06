Joe Bell of New Zealand in action against Peru. Photosport

New Zealand Football have confirmed a home match against Australia to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the first ever senior men's international fixture between the two teams.

The All Whites will face the Socceroos at Eden Park on Sunday September 25.

The match will be played as part of a two-game series with one game in New Zealand and one in Australia. The Australian game will be announced at a later date.

Along with celebrating the centenary of the first transtasman game, the fixture marks the first time the two teams have met in over 10 years, the first All Whites game in Aotearoa since 2017 and the first time senior international football has been played at Eden Park.

Presale tickets go on sale today.

Andrew Pragnell, CEO of New Zealand Football, said there would be more home games to be announced.

"We made a commitment to play more games in Aotearoa for all our national sides. Now with our borders open, I am very pleased we are able to announce this match with more senior international football hosted in New Zealand set to be confirmed soon.

"This game represents an opportunity for all New Zealanders to witness some of Aotearoa's greatest football talent who have been developing and plying their trade abroad at the highest levels."