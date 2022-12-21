Chris Wood comes on for Callum Wilson during the Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth. Photo / Getty

Chris Wood comes on for Callum Wilson during the Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth. Photo / Getty

All Whites striker Chris Wood remains committed to Newcastle after coming on as a late substitute when English football resumed following the World Cup break.

Just two days after the tournament concluded in Qatar, Newcastle were among those back in action in the League Cup, completing a 1-0 win over Bournemouth this morning to earn a place in the quarter-finals of the knockout competition.

Wood, who has started only two English Premier League games this season, had to again settle for a place on the bench and replaced Callum Wilson in the 76th minute.

The England World Cup striker is ahead of Wood in the Magpies’ pecking order, but an injury doubt for record signing Alexander Isak could increase the Kiwi’s opportunities over the festive season.

Regardless, the 31-year-old Wood told the Newcastle Chronicle he expected to at least see out his contract — due to expire in 2024 — despite reported interested from Leeds.

“One hundred per cent — especially with the way the club is going, I’d love to be here long-term. Or even longer than I will be,” Wood said.

“I still believe I have a big part to play here. I have not shown my best football here yet but hopefully I can do that given the chance. If not I am here to support the club and push them in the right direction. I am committed here and want to be here. I have played in every game except one.

“Whatever capacity it is, I want to be here and help the manager. If it’s five minutes and seeing a game out, I am here to do it, work hard and press. If it’s starting the game, scoring goals and working hard, I’m here to do that. My future is definitely here.”

With Wood watching on from the bench, it took an own-goal from Adam Smith in the 67th minute for the Magpies to win today’s tie and secure a League Cup quarter-final place.

It was a difficult evening and Newcastle were not at their best, having put together a nine-game unbeaten run before the break.

They struggled in the final third to find the right pass or a clinical finish when they did create something, but manager Eddie Howe was unconcerned.

“It was up to us to break a team down today, and although I thought our patience was good, we didn’t lose sight of what we were trying to and got rewarded for that,” Howe said. “The win gets us off on the right foot again, it gives us another game in the competition but collectively we know there is more to come from us.”

-with Daily Telegraph