Chris Wood and several other big names will miss a chunk of the World Cup qualifying tournament, handing New Zealand a disadvantage compared to the other teams. Photo / Photosport

Chris Wood and several other big names will miss a chunk of the World Cup qualifying tournament, handing New Zealand a disadvantage compared to the other teams. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites will have to navigate the first phase of the upcoming Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament without a dozen of their first choice players, including Chris Wood, Libby Cacace and Joe Bell.

It was always a likely scenario – ever since OFC's decision to stage some of the games outside the Fifa international window – and that stark reality was presented on Wednesday with a multi layered squad named.

New Zealand Football has long since accepted the OFC determination, which disadvantaged this country far more than any of the other seven competing nations, with a resolution to make the best of the situation.

But putting together this squad has been a logistical challenge, with the possibility of up to five matches in 13 days and the need to field the best possible team for each game, as well as acquiesce to the requirements of the various clubs.

Thirty players were named on Wednesday, but only 11 will be in camp for the duration of the tournament, which kicks off on the March 18.

Twelve players are listed to arrive after that date, which means they will miss the first match against Papua New Guinea (March 19) and will be unlikely starters for the second group game against Fiji on March 22.

Among those dozen are Wood, Cacace, Bell, along with first choice goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic and key defenders Bill Tuiloma and Nando Pijnaker.

All Whites left back Liberato Cacace. Photo / Photosport

Others set to arrive late include Marko Stamenic – an ever present since October – and other regulars Callum McCowatt and Elijah Just, along with striker Alex Greive, who has made such a startling impression at Scottish club St Mirren.

To complicate matters further, seven players will depart Qatar after the second group game, including the Wellington Phoenix quartet of Oli Sail, Clayton Lewis, Ben Waine and Ben Old and Sydney FC striker Kosta Barbarouses.

That's part of a compromise deal reached with the A-League clubs, who are releasing their players outside the window in return for getting them back earlier.

Sarpreet Singh is a notable absence through injury, while Michael Boxall (injury), Ryan Thomas (unavailable) and Michael Woud (club commitments) were others not considered for selection. Marco Rojas has not been selected, though discussions are ongoing with Melbourne Victory. Cam Howieson (Auckland City) has been called up from domestic football.

Given his excellent recent form, Sail is in line to make his international debut next week, while Waine and Old could also pull on the white shirt for the first time.

Overall, it's a well balanced squad and the experience of Winston Reid and Tommy Smith will be vital, with the defenders among the 11 players in Qatar for the duration.

The All Whites' third game in group B is against New Caledonia on March 25.

The semifinals will be played three days later, with the final on March 31. The winner of the tournament will face the fourth placed nation from North and Central America in a one off playoff for a spot at the 2022 World Cup.

All Whites squad

Matthew Gould (0 caps) Altrincham FC, England

Stefan Marinovic (27 caps) Hapoel Nof HaGalil, Israel*

Oli Sail (0 caps) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand+

Jamie Searle (0 caps) Swansea City, Wales*

Nikko Boxall (3 caps) San Diego Loyal, USA

Liberato Cacace (6 caps) FC Empoli, Italy (LOAN)*

Francis de Vries (2 caps) IFK Värnamo, Sweden

Dane Ingham (8 caps) Newcastle Jets, Australia+

Niko Kirwan (3 caps) Calcio Padova, Italy

Tim Payne (21 caps) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand*

Nando Pijnaker (4 caps) Sligo Rovers, Ireland (LOAN)*

Winston Reid (27 caps) Unattached

Tommy Smith (42 caps) Colchester United, England

Bill Tuiloma (28 caps) Portland Timbers, USA*

Dalton Wilkins (1 cap) Kolding IF, Denmark+

Joe Bell (5 caps) Bröndby IF, Denmark*

Matthew Garbett (3 caps) Torino, Italy

Cam Howieson (13 caps) Auckland City FC, New Zealand

Clayton Lewis (16 caps) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand+

Ben Old (0 caps, debut senior call-up) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand+

Marko Stamenic (4 caps) HB Køge, Denmark (LOAN)*

Kosta Barbarouses (47 caps) Sydney FC, Australia+

Joe Champness (3 caps) Giresunspor, Turkey

Andre de Jong (6 caps) AmaZulu FC, South Africa

Alex Greive (1 cap) St Mirren, Scotland*

Elijah Just (6 caps) FC Helsingør, Denmark*

Callum McCowatt (5 caps) FC Helsingør, Denmark*

Logan Rogerson (4 caps) FC Haka, Finland

Ben Waine (0 caps, debut senior call-up) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand+

Chris Wood (61 caps) Newcastle United, England*



* Joining from 19 March onwards

+ Leaving from 22 March onwards

All Whites at the OFC World Cup qualifying tournament.

Group B

vs Papua New Guinea, March 19, 3am

vs Fiji, March 22, 6am

vs New Caledonia, March 25 6am

Semifinals*

March 28 (3am and 6am)

Final*

March 31 (6am)

*If qualified