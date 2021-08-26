Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Football: All Whites midfielder Sarpreet Singh overcomes adversity in challenging year

4 minutes to read
Sarpreet Singh of SSV Jahn Regensburg looks on during the Second Bundesliga match between SSV Jahn Regensburg and FC Schalke. Photo Getty Images.

Sarpreet Singh of SSV Jahn Regensburg looks on during the Second Bundesliga match between SSV Jahn Regensburg and FC Schalke. Photo Getty Images.

Jason Pine
By:

Jason Pine is a football commentator and Newstalk ZB host

Adversity is something Sarpreet Singh hasn't faced often in his football career.

Growing up, the supremely gifted Aucklander was always the best player in his youth teams, joining the Wellington Phoenix academy while still at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.