All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic of FC Copenhagen battles for the ball with Sevilla midfielder Erik Lamela. Photo / Getty

All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic of FC Copenhagen battles for the ball with Sevilla midfielder Erik Lamela. Photo / Getty

All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic has become the first New Zealander in 15 years to play in the Champions League group stages.

The 20-year-old played the whole match for Copenhagen in their 0-0 home draw with Spanish team Sevilla yesterday, becoming the first Kiwi to play in the group stages of European football's elite competition since Chris Killen played for Celtic in the 2007-2008 season.

Stamenic was proud to break the drought ahead of his return to the national team to play for the All Whites against Australia in two fixtures next week.

"I can't imagine this day would come. I was watching Champions League all my childhood," he told the Copenhagen website, noting he was aware of how rare it was for a Kiwi to play in the world's top club competition.

"I think we've only had two or three players to do it. It's a huge achievement both for myself and my family and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities I have.

"I wish my family where there to see it, but I know they were cheering their TV back home.

"I hope to build on this and keep going forward and hopefully help the team to get not even one point but three points for the next game."

Stamenic, who has been with Copenhagen since 2020, said he felt he proved he was ready to play at this level, though he was "very ambitious for my performance" and "always look at the things I could do better".

FC Copenhagen's Marko Stamenic, centre, in action against Sevilla. Photo / AP

Both Copenhagen and Sevilla are winless with one point through two games in Group G, with Manchester City leading the way with six points after beating Borussia Dortmund, who have three points.

Sevilla had most of the attempts on goal against Copenhagen but failed to capitalise on their chances.

"We had many chances, especially in the first half, and in the Champions League, in football generally, it's difficult if you lack that finishing touch," Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said. "On the positive side, we've got our first clean sheet of the season. It's a tough stadium with a powerful atmosphere."

Sevilla lost to City 4-0 at home, while Copenhagen fell 3-0 at Dortmund, where Stamenic was an unused substitute, in the group openers.

"The team did a good job and now we have a double-header against Dortmund," Lopetegui said. "There are 12 points to play for. The Dortmund games then the return [match against] Copenhagen and the other game against City. Evidently the double-header against Dortmund is going to be very important."

Copenhagen, making their first group-stage appearance since the 2016-17 season, are tough to score against at home. They have not conceded in their last four home games in the competition's group stage, and have only once in their last 13 home matches in the group stage of the Champions League, winning six and drawing six.

The loss was against Real Madrid, while Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus were among the visitors that couldn't earn a win.

Copenhagen next play Manchester City on October 6.