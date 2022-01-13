Voyager 2021 media awards
Football: All Whites legend Ryan Nelsen on why timing is perfect for Chris Wood's impending $50m move to Newcastle

4 minutes to read
Chris Wood has scored 10 or more goals in each of his four seasons in the Premier League with Burnley. Photo / Getty Images.

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Former All Whites' captain Ryan Nelsen believes Chris Wood's impending switch to Newcastle United is an "amazing opportunity", that could be a win-win situation for both player and club.

