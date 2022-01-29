All Whites coach Danny Hay speaks to his players following the side's 3-1 loss to Jordan. Photo / Photosport

If the All Whites needed a reality check, it's better now than later in 2022.

That's the overriding sentiment after Saturday's 3-1 loss to Jordan, which ended a sequence of four consecutive victories since October last year.

There were mitigating factors, as many players were significantly underdone, coming out of club off seasons, while a couple of key men were absent.

But it was still a disappointing display, far from the level reached against Curacao, Bahrain and The Gambia last year.

New Zealand struggled to create opportunities, particularly after halftime, and couldn't find any rhythm in possession, while there was a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

And after being so defensively sound last year, they were exposed on Saturday, while Michael Woud had an unconvincing game in goal.

Jordan were excellent. They had the luxury of 24 games last year and were sharp, dynamic and organised.

But whoever the All Whites face in June in the intercontinental playoff, if they progress from the Oceania qualifying tournament in March, will be just as match-hardened and technically and tactically even better.

So it was a valuable lesson for the squad, especially the younger players, about the realities of international football and should pay future dividends.

Coach Danny Hay agreed that the All Whites were "significantly below where [they] were in November" but pointed to mitigating circumstances.

"We've got to be realists here," said Hay. "You can't expect players to have two or three months of no football and be straightaway operating at the peak of their powers.

"I came in with my eyes open. Do you not play the games? I guess that's the choice you make. But for us, having time together [and] playing the games, we still take a hell of a lot out of it and it's going to be so important leading up to March."

All Whites players congratulate Chris Wood on a successful penalty attempt against Jordan. Photo / Photosport

Joe Bell has been a standout of Hay's tenure and this performance underlined his importance.

Marko Stamenic had some good moments but is more comfortable in an advanced role and there is no one that can replicate Bell's impact, with and without the ball.

Bell could return for the Uzbekistan match (Wednesday 4am), as he recovers from an off-season knock, though no risks will be taken.

"He's quite positive," said Hay. "He wants to play but at the same time we need to curb too much enthusiasm if he's not going to be close to 100 per cent."

Left-sided defender Liberato Cacace, who wasn't released by his Belgian club, was also missed. Francis de Vries showed some potential but isn't yet at Cacace's level, while Bill Tuiloma was steady in a more orthodox fullback role on the other flank.

Woud, who has only had one game since November, had an unhappy night. He was beaten at his near post for Jordan's first goal – after some quick passing carved the defence open – then let a tame shot under his body for their third, after a Tim Payne pass out of defence went astray.

"He'll be disappointed, no doubt about it," said Hay. "He'll be absolutely gutted and he won't make any excuses for that and neither will we."

Hay opted to used Payne as a central defender, to mirror his club position, and both he and Phoenix teammate Clayton Lewis worked hard, though it was a considerable step up from A-League level.

Hay is expected to juggle his pack for Uzbekistan, depending on fitness. There's a possibility that Sarpreet Singh – who is carrying a slight groin strain – will be released back to his German club, while Chris Wood's level of possible involvement is still to be assessed.

"He knows what he's capable of and his body more than anybody else," said Hay. "He's made this big move to Newcastle so we want to make sure that we maintain a good relationship with them. But Woodsy ultimately is the person that will have a big say as well."

St Mirren striker Alex Greive impressed in a 10-minute cameo and should get more game time, as Hay aims to develop further options.

"These two games are about learning and preparation for March," said Hay. "We need to have a good look at players, because we just don't know who's going be available in March, given what we know is not an ideal sort of qualifying route."

All Whites 1 (Chris Wood 30 pen)

Jordan 3 (Ali Olwan 21, 80, Musa Al-Taamari 33 pen)

Halftime: 1-2