Sport

Football: All Whites coach comfortable with decision to remain in UAE, despite recent security incident

3 minutes to read
Coach Danny Hay (C) of the New Zealand All Whites talks to players during their international warm-up match against Algeria. Photo / Getty Images.

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

All Whites coach Danny Hay is comfortable that the team is safe in Abu Dhabi, despite the recent major security incident in the city.

A missile attack was averted on Tuesday, with the UAE and

