Winston Reid is set to captain the All Whites for the final time. Photo / photosport.nz

When Winston Reid lines up for the national anthem today at Eden Park, you can expect a few tears.

There isn't usually much room for sentiment or fairy tales in international sport, but the New Zealand captain is set to get an incredible farewell.

It's the first All Whites match on these shores in 1780 days and they haven't played the Socceroos here in two decades. Add in a crowd in excess of 30,000 and it's a wonderful goodbye for the 34-year-old.

It's also appropriate.

As New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell observed during the team's public welcome in Auckland on Saturday morning, the game here has a debt to Reid that will never be fully repaid.

From his heroics at the 2010 Fifa World Cup – and that unforgettable goal against Slovakia – to the mentoring and leadership of the current generation more than a decade later, Reid also put New Zealand football on the map in England, like Ryan Nelsen before him and Chris Wood since.

His West Ham career encompassed 223 games, with a stint as captain, and the London team beat all the top clubs, including Manchester City (three times), Liverpool (three), Chelsea (three), Spurs (three) and Manchester United (twice) during his time in the Premier League.

His 32-game international career has been stalled at times by injuries and club commitments, but he has always performed exceptionally for the All Whites, with his efforts against Peru in 2017, against considerable odds, particularly notable.

Today it comes to an end and Reid says it will be an emotional occasion.

"It's a privilege and an honour to be able to play for so many years and play professionally as well. And it's nice, the team doesn't get to come back that often. It means a lot for the players, for their families to come out and see them."

Reid and seen and done it all in football – scoring goals in wins over Manchester United, Liverpool, Spurs and Leicester and tussling with the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy at their peak – but is relaxed and humble in the All Whites environment.

He is often passing on tips, especially to the defenders, and the younger generation have learnt a lot from observing his habits, on and off the field. Reid also enjoys playing cards – "I learnt that from my Nan; how to count cards and everything" - and there are regular games during the long hours of downtime.

"A lot of us play but he is a bit of a gun," observed one teammate.

And despite being away from club football since May last year, Reid has maintained superb fitness, with daily two-and-a-half hour sessions in the gym.

Reid was a popular draw at the fan day in Auckland on Saturday morning, surrounded by young and not-so-young supporters, including several kids from Takapuna AFC, bringing back memories for Reid, who attended Milford Primary and played for the Taharoto Park club.

Reid was popular among fans at the All Whites' welcome day. Photo / photosport.nz

"It was awesome, I loved it," said Reid. "I only have really good memories of living in the area, going to school and playing there, it was a really enjoyable time and it was amazing being a kid back then, you had no worries, sort of went out there and played."

Former junior coach Joe Boyle recalls the day Reid's mother Prue turned up, wanting to register her four-year-old son.

"He was a bit young (juniors started at five) and I was worried I would end up babysitting," Boyle told the Herald on Sunday. "But then he ran over to play with my kids and I thought, OK, he can kick a ball."

The youngster was a good trainer, always willing to learn and diligent with tasks that Boyle would set during school holidays. By ninth grade Reid was a central midfielder, with a big boot.

"We were playing on full-size fields back then," said Boyle. "Against North Shore we were struggling so I brought Winston back to take the goal kicks. He was nine and could hit halfway."

Though Takapuna were a small club, they had some good victories, with Boyle buying everyone a can of Coke to celebrate.

In his penultimate year, neighbouring club Glenfield hosted a mini-World Cup, for all the best teams from across Auckland.

"We won it," said Boyle. "It's probably still the only age-group trophy Takapuna has won. Winston got player of the tournament."

Boyle never could have predicted Reid's subsequent path – "at that age, you are thinking, yeah, he will play first team, but I didn't know he was going to play for New Zealand and everything" – but his personal qualities stood out.

"He was always very intelligent and polite," said Boyle. "That has stood him in good stead to this day."

Reid is cognisant of his remarkable journey.

"That was a long time ago, many moons ago," said Reid. "When you grow up you don't know what you are going to be in life. I had a hope and a dream of becoming a professional footballer but if you told me I was going to be one, it's not exactly in the statistics. I was fortunate enough to make it, make a career out of it and do it for such a long time."

The international part of that journey finishes on Sunday, and he's hoping it's marked by the first transtasman victory since 2002.

"The guys played well on Thursday [in Brisbane]," said Reid. "But we did the same against Costa Rica and we didn't get a result. As we all know football is a result-oriented business so we have to learn to be more clinical in certain areas. There are encouraging signs, it's just about finishing it off."