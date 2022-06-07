The All Whites arrived in Doha ahead of their World Cup playoff against Costa Rica next Wednesday. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites arrived in Doha ahead of their World Cup playoff against Costa Rica next Wednesday. Photo / Photosport

By Michael Burgess in Doha

The final chapter of the All Whites World Cup qualifying mission has begun.

The team touched down in Doha late on Monday night (local time), eight days before their blockbuster intercontinental playoff with Costa Rica.

Coaches Danny Hay and Darren Bazeley were part of an advance group that arrived about eight hours earlier to begin preparations for what will be one of the most intense weeks in New Zealand football history.

The squad was in good spirits; still hurting from the manner of the 1-0 loss to Peru in a heaving RCDE stadium on Sunday, but excited about what is to come.

Hundreds of planes left Barcelona airport on Monday and flight QR146 was carrying the All Whites contingent.

While the team were waiting to check in, there was a sudden flurry of activity, as a dozen Peruvian journalists and camera crews emerged from nowhere, tailing their coach Ricardo Gareca who was taking the same flight, albeit at the very front of the plane.

For the New Zealand team, the final countdown begins now. The training camp in Spain was a success, with Marbella proving an ideal venue to re-establish connections and cohesion and sharpen fitness levels, with magnificent facilities, warm weather and relative freedom to roam, compared to the bubble they will be confined to in Doha. The team also avoided any injuries, or Covid dramas, despite Spain operating with few restrictions.

The Peru encounter provided a stern test, which wasn't completely passed, but the All Whites took quiet satisfaction from an improved second half showing after a disjointed first period, though they know that significant improvement will be necessary. It was also a stirring, magnificent occasion, with the noise, songs and theatre provided by 32,000 Peruvian fans.

Veteran defender Tommy Smith couldn't recall too many similar atmospheres while wearing the Silver Fern. It was a thrill to be a part of, but also a challenge, admitting that they had struggled to communicate with each other because of the constant wall of sound, while Bill Tuiloma and Niko Kirwan had to deal with baking first-half sunshine on the right flank, with the other side of the field shaded by the grandstands.

The All Whites after arriving in Doha. Photo / Michael Burgess

Chris Wood was walking freely through the terminal, showing no discomfort from the Achilles niggle that hampered his preparations last week, while Matt Garbett and Liberato Cacace showed no after-effects of their tireless efforts at the Espanyol Stadium.

The B787-8 was nearly at full capacity, with only 20 of 252 seats unused. Ten All Whites enjoyed the business compartment (mostly Sunday's starting XI, though some players shared time), but most of the players and staff were in "cattle" class.

It showed the less than glamourous realities of international sport. Goalkeeper Oli Sail – the tallest member of the squad – had to contort his legs to fit in as he chatted next to Wellington Phoenix teammate Tim Payne, with a polite Japanese woman blissfully unaware of the status of those sharing her row.

It was also hard not to feel sympathy for assistant coach Rory Fallon – a beanpole like Sail – with the narrow pitch of the economy cabin. Francis de Vries couldn't hide his excitement at what was to come in Qatar, while Marco Rojas was looking forward to his first Doha camp with the team.

All the players had the consolation of aisle seats, rather than the dreaded middle position. With the 2022 World Cup around the corner, there was a football theme to the flight, with a glitzy safety video featuring Brazil legend Cafu and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, though it was a poor imitation of the slick Air New Zealand productions.

It was after midnight by the time the All Whites reached their bus outside the airport, intercepted by a Costa Rican television reporter on the way, who couldn't believe her luck. The squad will have a recovery day on Tuesday (local time), with some staff members going to watch the Asian Football Confederation playoff between Australia and UAE later that night.

The focus now switches to the behind closed doors match with Oman on Thursday evening (local time). It seems likely that Hay will completely swap out his starting XI, given the proximity of the Peru match and the need to give other players in the big squad a chance to impress.