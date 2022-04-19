Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Five reasons why…I'm looking forward to transtasman Super Rugby

5 minutes to read
Luke Romano celebrates. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Luke Romano celebrates. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

Kris Shannon lists five reasons why he's looking forward to trans-Tasman Super Rugby

1. Familiarity breeds apathy

Kiwi derbies were once everyone's favourite part of Super Rugby. Somewhere between three and seven format changes ago,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.