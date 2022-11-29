Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Five reasons why: Lionel Messi needs to win the World Cup

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Kris Shannon lists five reasons why Lionel Messi needs to win the World Cup

1. Feed the GOAT claim

Lionel Messi in the eyes of many is already the greatest footballer to play the beautiful

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport