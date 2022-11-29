LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Kris Shannon lists five reasons why Lionel Messi needs to win the World Cup

1. Feed the GOAT claim

Lionel Messi in the eyes of many is already the greatest footballer to play the beautiful game. The one thing weakening his case, if we’re looking to quibble, is the conspicuous absence of a World Cup trophy.

Well, if we’re looking for a second quibble, another thing holding him back is the fact he has never scored in a World Cup knockout game.

That combination makes for an unsightly asterisk on an otherwise flawless resume, especially when his main rivals for GOAT status either single-handedly dragged their nation to a World Cup (Diego Maradona) or won three World Cups (Pele).

Forget about Messi finally claiming the Copa America in 2021 — that’s a nice achievement but beating South America is not the same as beating South America and the other Americas and everyone else.

And discount Cristiano Ronaldo — that debate had been settled for reasonable folk long before the unemployed striker threw his toys to the overemployed Piers Morgan.

Messi is the best of his generation. But if he wants to earn literal GOAT status — and not just in the overused online sense of the acronym — he needs this one.

2. The last dance

Messi has told friends he still dreams about the 2014 World Cup final. But maybe they should be categorised as nightmares.

The Argentinian put a one-on-one wide early in the second half against Germany before watching helplessly as 22-year-old Mario Gotze — not quite in the GOAT debate — scored an extra-time winner.

This almost certainly represents Messi’s last chance to vanquish those dreams and atone for that miss. It also represents the 35-year-old’s best chance of securing the one prize to elude him.

Argentina came into this tournament riding a 36-game unbeaten streak, favoured at the bookies alongside neighbours and rivals Brazil.

Those factors provide ample illustration Messi is playing alongside a level of talent he has rarely enjoyed at international level. And even though La Albiceleste fell in their first match to end that run, it need not be a death blow — Spain did likewise en route to the 2010 crown.

But there does loom one severe blow to Messi’s chances of winning a World Cup. He’s set to next season enter semi-retirement at Inter Miami in the MLS, where he and Phil Neville will form a player-coach relationship that’ll undoubtedly break records for eyes rolled and instructions ignored.

The 2026 tournament is a long way away.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico. Photo / AP

3. Perfect ending to imperfect event

Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has written about the finest goals of these group stages making the messy equation of this World Cup all worth it to Qatar.

It cost them billions of dollars, it cost thousands of migrant workers their lives, but strikes like Messi’s in the win over Mexico mean “Qatar will forever be associated with another legendary moment”.

That’s the power of sportwashing, Delaney said: a genius swings his left foot and not only do we tune out all the noise but in years to come, when that goal is replayed, we won’t even consider it.

So, that’s cool. But that’s why Qatar — with their own heroes bowing out in record-setting style — will be hoping Messi and Argentina continue their revival and contend at this tournament.

Imagine if the fairy tale finish comes true in a couple of weeks. Imagine if Messi does a Maradona and carries his side to the top of the world.

Are we going to concern ourselves with pesky distractions such as barefaced corruption and mass death? Hell no! The little dude did the thing! Qatar will be Messi’s coronation; the rest, confined to history.

4. CashTheCheque

For those not blinded by Messi’s indisputable greatness, Argentina’s opening defeat by Saudi Arabia was pretty funny. Not just funny in the way that all chaotic results are inherently amusing, but because Messi had this L coming.

It’s been six months since he was unveiled in one of those wonderfully contemporary roles of brand ambassador to Saudi Arabia, posting some lovely holiday snaps on his socials with a #VisitSaudi hashtag, one surely and organically used by plenty of people not on MBS’ payroll.

Now, Messi can do whatever he pleases with his fame; if an estimated net worth approaching $1 billion isn’t enough, he’s free to collect an extra $50 million a year however he chooses.

But the rest of us are free to point out that he’s now collecting cheques from multiple human-rights-abusing nation states, having also been employed by the Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.

And we’re also free to be a bit tickled when Messi suffers a monumental upset against his new pals, especially when Argentina and Saudi Arabia are competing to host the 2030 tournament.

Win this World Cup, however, and no one will give a shit about where Messi gets his money.

Lionel Messi celebrates at the last World Cup. Photo / Photosport

5. It would be sweet

We’ve covered legacy, the ceaseless death march of time, the inescapable entanglement of football and politics, and selling out. But the most important reason has been saved for last: Messi winning the World Cup would be real sweet.

Think about it. One of the best and most famous sportspeople on the planet embarks on his last dance, suffers a serious stumble the minute he steps on the floor, inspires his partners to keep up their tango and eventually glides all the way to the World Cup title.

That would be an unforgettable story — even the Ronaldo fanboys would have to admit.