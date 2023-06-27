Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

First XV schools rugby stoush: Sports Tribunal ‘in no doubt’ that student is eligible to play for King’s College after moving from Mt Albert Grammar (MAGs)

Shayne Currie
By
6 mins to read
The Year 13 student is eligible to play for King's College, the Sports Tribunal has ruled. Photo / File

The Year 13 student is eligible to play for King's College, the Sports Tribunal has ruled. Photo / File

An Auckland student who moved to a new school is eligible to play for his first XV rugby team and should never have been caught up in a fraught dispute involving a principals’ code, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport