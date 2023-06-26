Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

The All Blacks rookie who could be a surprise Rugby World Cup gem - Chris Rattue’s winners and losers

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
The best game-changing sporting moments from the week just been. Video / NZ Herald / @wimbledon / @newssportau / Photosport / Getty

OPINION:

WINNERS: Tamaiti Williams/All Blacks

New Zealand has found the prop they have long been looking for.

The young Crusaders front-rower is a physical colossus, plays both sides, is a mobile ball runner, can win

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport