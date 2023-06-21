Jarome Luai of the Blues and Daly Cherry-Evans of the Maroons in action. Photo / Photosport

Jarome Luai of the Blues and Daly Cherry-Evans of the Maroons in action. Photo / Photosport

All the action from game 2 of State of Origin.

All you need to know ahead of State of Origin II at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane - Wednesday, June 21, 10.05pm:

State of Origin game 2 kicks off tonight with Queensland looking to clinch the series against New South Wales.

Blues superstar Latrell Mitchell remains sidelined with a calf niggle that also kept him out of game one, while Nathan Cleary (hamstring) and Api Koroisau (broken jaw) are also out.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has dropped Nicho Hynes and Tevita Pangai Junior, with Damien Cook and Mitchell Moses recalled, while Stefano Utoikamanu and Reece Robson will make their Origin debuts.

The Maroons are without winger Selwyn Cobbo (hip), Tom Gilbert (shoulder) and Jai Arrow (ankle) from the opener, with Xavier Coates, Jeremiah Nanai and Mo Fotuaika earning recalls.

Game one recap

Queensland scored two tries while playing with a one-man deficit to clinch a 26-18 comeback win over New South Wales in the series opener.

Winger Selwyn Cobbo and utility back Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow each scored two tries for Queensland in a seesawing game on neutral turf that was decided by Cameron Munster’s try in the 77th minute.

Queensland raced to a 10-0 lead after 10 minutes with tries out wide by Tabuai-Fidow and Cobbo, and winger Murray Taulagi helped maintain the margin when he denied New South Wales points with two try-saving tackles right on the line.

New South Wales cut the margin to 10-6 in the 31st via backrower Liam Martin and then hit the front just after halftime when hooker Apisai Koroisau scored against the run of play.

The lead changed again twice with Cobbo squeezing inside the right corner post for Queensland in the 55th and Stephen Crichton putting the Blues back in front 10 minutes later.

New South Wales led 18-16 when Queensland prop Tom Flegler was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle in the 69th but couldn’t convert the 13-on-12 advantage and instead conceded late tries.

Tabuai-Fidow crossed out wide to finish off a long-range movement with seven minutes remaining and Munster darted over from close range after accepting a short ball from frontrow forward Lindsay Collins, who leaped above Blues fullback James Tedesco to regather a high kick.

Queensland endured plenty of setbacks, with backrower Tom Gilbert dislocating his shoulder in the first half, Cobbo injuring his leg in the second, David Fifita and Taulagi both spending time on the sidelines undergoing head injury assessments and Flegler spending 10 minutes in the sin bin late in the game.

The Queenslanders will be confident going into game 2 despite those setbacks, having lost just one of the last six Origin games played in Brisbane.

The teams

Queensland

1. Reece Walsh

2. Xavier Coates

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Ben Hunt

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11. David Fifita

12. Jeremiah Nani

13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange:

14. Harry Grant

15. Thomas Flegler

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Mo Fotuaika

18. AJ Brimson

Coach: Billy Slater

New South Wales

1. James Tedesco (c)

2. Brian To’o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Tom Trbojevic

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jarome Luai

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Junior Paulo

9. Damien Cook

10. Payne Haas

11. Tyson Frizell

12. Hudson Young

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange:

14. Stefano Utoikamanu

15. Cameron Murray

16. Liam Martin

17. Reece Robson

18. Matt Burton

Coach: Brad Fittler

Match officials

Referee: Ashley Klein

Review official: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and David Munro

Standby referee: Gerard Sutton

Standby touch judge: Michael Wise

Odds

Queensland: $1.40

New South Wales: $2.85

*via TAB as at 12pm Wednesday

How to watch

The Herald will have live updates of the clash. The game is live on Sky Sport 1 (channel 51) or you can stream it live on Sky Sport Now.

Weather

The weather in Brisbane is expected to be clear with just a five per cent chance of rain. The temperature is set to be around 12C at kickoff.

Previous winners

2022 — Queensland

2021 — New South Wales

2020 — Queensland

2019 — New South Wales

2018 — New South Wales

2017 — Queensland

2016 — Queensland

2015 — Queensland

2014 — New South Wales

2013 — Queensland

2012 — Queensland

2011 — Queensland

2010 — Queensland

2009 — Queensland

2008 — Queensland

2007 — Queensland

2006 — Queensland

Wally Lewis medal winners:

2022 — Patrick Carrigan

2021 — Tom Trbojevic

2020 — Cameron Munster

2019 — James Tedesco

2018 — Billy Slater

2017 — Dane Gagai

2016 — Cameron Smith

2015 — Corey Parker

2014 — Paul Gallen

2013 — Cameron Smith

2012 — Nate Myles

2011 — Cameron Smith

2010 — Billy Slater

2009 — Greg Inglis

2008 — Johnathan Thurston

2007 — Cameron Smith

2006 — Darren Lockyer

2005 — Anthony Minichiello

2004 — Craig Fitzgibbon

- with AP