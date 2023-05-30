Napier Boys High returned from Japan in fine form.

By Bruce Holloway

Napier’s Japanese inspiration, Sacred Heart looking strong and late drama for King’s - all the First XV action around the country.

Napier Boys’ High brought home no silverware from a trip to the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament in Japan this month, but they’re certainly reaping dividends in the opening rounds of Super 8 first XV competition.

Napier are the early Super 8 leaders after a first-up 29-5 win over Gisborne Boys’ High and then a worthy 32-19 away win over defending champions Rotorua Boys’ High on Saturday.

And that Rotorua win came despite being a player down for most of the second half after a red card for a mistimed tackle.

“Japan’s Sanix tournament allowed us to look at our strengths and abilities and base a season game plan on that,” said Dave Russell, a senior master at the school, who has stepped up to head coach after six seasons as assistant to Brendon Ratcliffe.

“The boys lived together for 14 days on tour in a foreign environment and that cultivated a great team bonding. When we went a man down at Rotorua the boys found resilience from that shared experience in Japan and it helped us find a way to win.”

Napier led 22-7 at the break and got home thanks to tries from No 8 Angus Prouting, hooker Juan Ross, prop Richie Magele, and second five CJ Mienie.

In Japan, Napier enjoyed group wins over Japan’s Keio High School, Kyoto Seisho High and Brooksby Melton College (England) but were beaten 52-19 by Hamilton Boys’ High - their nemesis in the national first XV final last year. In the playoff for third they beat Saga Technical (Japan) 40-30.

Napier received a very late invitation to the tournament as a second New Zealand team from organisers, via New Zealand Rugby, after a withdrawal and it was a mission for Russell and the school to make the tour possible, given the ballpark $70,000 cost to the team.

“It was the Friday after the cyclone had come through Hawke’s Bay that we learned we had an invite and at first we said we just couldn’t do it,” Russell said.

“But we made a few calls that weekend and found that even in a cyclone recovery environment there was still support out there for the team and we could secure funds - though it will take the rest of the season for some debts to be paid off.”

Napier are playing more of a kicking game this season, due to the fact they have four fine kickers in first five Luke Thomas, halfback Joel Russell, centre Josh Augustine and fullback Jacob Cotter.

The team sits at the younger end of the spectrum but is built around four players from the Hurricanes U18s last year in the form of Prouting, Russell, prop Tasman Soanai-Oeti, and Mienie.

“We’re not a big pack, but we’re quite mobile.”

Meanwhile, Russell was impressed with the skill level and fitness of the Japanese school teams, the fruits of which may be seen at senior level in years to come.

“The team we played in the 3rd-4th playoff, and the team Hamilton played in the final were on a par with anything you would get in New Zealand.

“They are investing a lot in the game over there. In Japan their lives tend to be very disciplined and structured and that comes through in their rugby.

“On the other hand, they are not so good at just playing what is in front of them. For instance, they were very curious to learn why we sometimes took quick taps from penalties rather than kick for the corner.”

Sacred Heart are increasingly looking like title contenders in Auckland 1A competition, after an impressive 15-0 home win over St Peter’s in front of a very large crowd.

To put this win into a wider context, this is the first time in five meetings that Sacred Heart have beaten St Peter’s.

Sacred Heart dominated early play with Fijian centre Sugia Ragede prominent, but were thwarted by several mystery penalties and the match was scoreless at halftime.

The breakthrough finally came early in the second spell. A classy Sacred Heart backline move put brilliant fullback Cohen Norrie into a gap and he effortlessly stepped his opponents to score.

A penalty from Rico Simpson made it 8-0, while the enduring Sacred Heart pressure then created a converted try after a ruck.

This was Sacred Heart’s sternest test this season, but in the end the fact they didn’t win by a much larger measure is a tribute to the St Peter’s defence. Heart’s halfback Liston Vaka’uta impressed with slick, crisp passing.

Sacred Heart won their sternest test this season.

Meanwhile King’s College fullback Luca Fuller held his nerve to kick a penalty with the final act of the game to secure a 16-15 home win over Dilworth. It was cruel on Dilworth, who, in a grandstand finish, had just scored a 69th minute intercept try (with the conversion wide) to eke out a 15-13 lead.

But after a two-point loss to Mt Albert Grammar the round before nobody could begrudge King’s their first victory of the 1A season.

King’s led 10-5 at half time, through left winger James Ford scoring early and then hooker Oliver Hatch forcing his way over following a lineout drive. Dilworth replied to lock it up at 10-10, while a Fuller penalty gave King’s a 13-10 lead before the drama at the end.

In other matches St Kentigern remained top equal with Sacred Heart after a 32-24 win away to Auckland Grammar, while Kelston bounced back from their shock loss to Liston with a 45-3 hammering of previously unbeaten Mt Albert Grammar.

Liston College made it two wins on the trot with a 25-0 away victory over Tangaroa while De La Salle beat St Paul’s 30-10.

In North Harbour competition results all went according to form, starting with leaders Westlake beating Rosmini College 49-15. Rosmini provided the sternest test for Westlake so far this season, but couldn’t match the pace out wide on the wings, nor the physicality of the Westlake forwards in the second half.

Elsewhere Massey High beat Rangitoto College 26-3, Takapuna Grammar cruised to a 37-3 victory over Orewa College and Whangarei Boys’ blitzed Manurewa 75-0.

Hamilton’s St Paul’s Collegiate continued their perfect start to the season in Central North Island competition with an important 16-12 home win over Wesley College - despite only managing a single try to Wesley’s two. St Paul’s skipper and first five Michael Robinson secured the win with two long-range penalties.

With a dozen teams in action, St Andrew’s College was a good place to be for “Club Day” on Saturday, reports Adam Julian. Despite the presence of a large crowd, the school’s first XV was soundly beaten 29-8 by Christchurch Boys’ High School in the third round of the Myles Toyota Championship.

St Andrews tackled with plenty of heart, but the overwhelming concession of possession coupled with a superior Christchurch Boys’ scrum and lineout eventually took its toll.

When St Andrews right wing Will Ullrich crossed for a try exploiting a blindside overlap to make it 12-8 early in the second half the home supporters were hopeful of an upset. However, any prospects of a comeback were snuffed out quickly when fullback Bogi Kikau responded swiftly for the visitors.

Hooker Maua Letiu was combative for Christchurch Boys’ and scored the first and last try of the game. The opener stretched 20 phases as Christchurch eventually punctured the resolute defence. Open-side James Moore scored a try and was a hive of activity.

Halfback Jack Lough grew in stature and centre Jack Busch-Ward was direct in his attack and was rewarded with a try. For St Andrews blindside Laai Tausa and second-five Tim Richardson were whole-hearted and effective.

Christchurch won the Bill Thompson Memorial Trophy. Thompson attended St Andrews and was in the First XV from 1957-59, captaining the team in his last two years. Additionally, he was a first XI cricketer, twice senior athletics champion, head of the boarding house and deputy head boy in 1959. He later contributed significantly to the college community before dying in 2006, aged 65.

Saturday’s 1A draw: No games this weekend. Points: Sacred Heart 19, St Kentigern 19, Kelston 16, St Peter’s 14, Mt Albert Grammar 13, Auckland Grammar 10, De La Salle 10, Liston 8, King’s College 5, Dilworth 1, Tangaroa 0, St Paul’s 0.

North Harbour points: Westlake 20; Takapuna Grammar 14; Massey 13; Rosmini 12; Whangarei 11; Rangitoto 9; Orewa 5; Manurewa 0.

Super 8 Points: Napier 10, Hamilton 5, Palmerston North 5, Hastings 0, Tauranga 0, Rotorua 0, New Plymouth 0, Gisborne 0.

Super 8 draw: Rotorua Boys’ v Tauranga Boys’, Thursday 1pm. Hastings Boys’ v Palmerston North Boys Saturday, noon.

Central North Island: Whanganui Collegiate 62 St John’s (Hastings) 5; St Paul’s Collegiate 16 Wesley College 12; Feilding 25 St Peter’s Cambridge 31; Lindisfarne College 3 St John’s College,(Hamilton) 55; Francis Douglas 62 Rathkeale College 14.

Points: Whanganui 15, St Paul’s 14, St John’s (Hamilton) 12, Feilding 11, Wesley 9, St Peter’s (Cambridge) 6, St John’s (Hastings) 5, Francis Douglas 4, Rathkeale 1, Lindisfarne 0.

Draw (Saturday noon unless stated, home team first): Rathkeale College v Feilding noon Thursday; Lindisfarne College v St John’s Hastings; St Peter’s v St Paul’s; Wesley College v St John’s Hamilton. Rathkeale College v Whanganui Collegiate Tuesday June 6, noon.

Miles Toyota Premiership (Canterbury) Round 3: Shirley 33 Selwyn Schools 24; St Bede’s College 20 St Thomas of Canterbury 22; St Andrews 8 Christchurch Boys’ 29.

Points: Nelson 14, Christ’s College 13, Christchurch Boys 11, St Andrews 7, Selwyn 6, Shirley 6, Marlborough 5, St Thomas 5, St Bede’s 5, Timaru 1. Thursday match: Nelson v Marlborough, 12.30pm.

Otago Schools Championship: Southland Boys 60 King’s High 0; Wakatipu High 40 Waitaki Boys 24; John McGlashan College 3 Otago Boys 54.

Wellington Premiership, Round 2: St Bernard’s 44 Mana 0; Wairarapa 20 St Pat’s Town 19; Scots College 31 Wellington 0; Rongotai 7 Hutt International 8; Tawa College 7 St Pat’s Silverstream 71.

- Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets and hot takes to

nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com