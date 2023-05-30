Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

First XV rugby wrap: Napier Boys’ High make most of late Japan tour call-up after devastating floods

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Napier Boys High returned from Japan in fine form.

Napier Boys High returned from Japan in fine form.

By Bruce Holloway

Napier’s Japanese inspiration, Sacred Heart looking strong and late drama for King’s - all the First XV action around the country.

Napier Boys’ High brought home no silverware from a trip to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport