Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup: United States use legend Carli Lloyd’s harsh comments as motivation

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
The United States haven't impressed so far this World Cuo. Photo / Getty

The United States haven't impressed so far this World Cuo. Photo / Getty

In contrast to their fans, the United States players aren’t worried following their underwhelming start to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

As back-to-back world champions – who were favourites for a third – the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport