Beyond the lines, fans hung onto the edge of their seats, roared, and celebrated as New Zealand claimed their first-ever victory at the Fifa Women’s World Cup – and on the park, the Football Ferns felt every moment of it.

As underdogs, the Kiwis played out of their skins against world number 12 Norway to secure a 1-0 win in the tournament’s opening match.

A spectacular sporting occasion from start to finish at Eden Park, world number 26 ranked Football Ferns did something they’ve struggled with in recent history - they competed on all fronts. They were staunch on defence and after a number of attacking chances, Hannah Wilkinson found the net in the 47th minute.

Opening match of the Fifa Women's World Cup between the Football Ferns New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park Auckland Hannah Wilkinson scores for New Zealand New Zealand Herald photograph by Michael Craig 20 July 2023

Post-match the players explained how it felt inside the cauldron of Eden Park.

Winger Indiah-Paige Riley said she felt numb as she left the changing rooms for kickoff, however that quickly changed when she fronted the 42,000 fans.

“I don’t think I realised what I was about to go into and then as soon as we walked out and the crowd erupted, it was something amazing.

“It’s something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

From the first whistle, Riley said she felt the team settled into things quickly.

Indiah-Paige Riley, said the crowd was so loud she almost went deaf. Mandatory credit: Lynne Cameron / www.photosport.nz

“We were great from start to end.”

Riley revealed the sold-out crowd really delivered as the 12th player. “When someone cleared the ball or we went into an attacking half, the crowd just erupted and that made us fight so much harder.”

“When we scored that goal, we almost went deaf - it was that loud. It was insane and just crazy.”

Defender CJ Bott re-iterated this, calling it the best moment of her career.

Opening match of the Fifa Women's World Cup between the Football Ferns New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park Auckland CJ Bott for New Zealand New Zealand Herald photograph by Michael Craig 20 July 2023

“We knew it would be loud, we knew it would be difficult to hear, we knew it would be hype - but to a certain extent,” Bott said post-game, “But I have never experienced anything like that.”

“Especially playing in New Zealand – it was awesome.

“We couldn’t have done it without them [the fans].”

Like Riley, Bott also felt the Ferns were always on top of Norway.

“We could see they were frustrated.

“We were winning our battles, we were winning our 1v1 duels, we were turning them and, everything was just kind of working out.

“We definitely knew we couldn’t take our foot off the throttle.”

Bott added her side had an added motivation to fight on Thursday following the shooting incident in downtown Auckland earlier that morning.

The Ferns now look to Tuesdays to go two-from-two in Wellington when they face the Philippines – the lowest-ranked team in group A who open their tournament against Switzerland in Dunedin today.