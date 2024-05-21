Gallagher Chiefs players Hamilton Burr, Kaleb Trask and Gideon Wrampling were the stars of the day at Goodwood School in Fencourt last Thursday.

The trio visited the school on Thursday after it won a competition through car dealership Ingham Hyundai.

Burr, originally from Scotland, would have been the hero of many local kids, having played for Hautapu Sports Club for many years since arriving in New Zealand.

Trask, Burr and Wrampling first had a chat with the students about what the life of a rugby player is like, before they taught the next generation of Chiefs some skills and drills. The visit concluded with a signing session.

Goodwood School took to Facebook to share their excitement after the visit.

“What a wonderful visit from the Gallagher Chiefs! Gideon, Kaleb and Hammy [Hamilton] along with Kirstie entertained our explorers with their reflections on playing high-level sport and some stories from their childhoods,” the post said.

“The team answered our explorers’ questions on everything from pre-game motivation techniques to how many Weet-Bix each can eat (Hammy can do 12).

“The Chiefs then ran some skills sessions before signing hundreds of autographs.

“Thanks to Sheryl and the amazing team from Ingham Hamilton for making this possible and to Harrison and Lea-Anne for entering the competition! A special shout out to Mrs Miles for (bravely) flying the Crusaders’ flag.”

