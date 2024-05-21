New Zealand’s rugby provinces have been warned by the professional players association to brace for a civil war if they vote to approve their own governance change proposal at next week’s special general meeting.

In an explosive move, the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA) has told the unions it is ready to break away to form a new and separate entity to manage the professional game.

The NZRPA says that if the provinces vote in favour of what is known as Proposal 2 – a new governance structure that the provinces have developed themselves and one that differs significantly to an alternative blueprint that aligns with the findings of an independent review – it will withdraw, via its collective employment agreement, the right for New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to govern the game.

It leaves rugby in an even more uncomfortable position than before, with the game to be divided even further if the NZRPA decides it will no longer allow its players’ image rights to be used by NZR.

Former All Black Sir John Kirwan told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that the situation should never have reached this point and that he fears a repeat of the early days of professionalism, where players were split between signing up for official and rebel financial offers.

“That will happen again, there will be an absolute split. That’s why I don’t think threatening to leave is the right answer. I understand Rob’s [Nichol, chair of NZRPA] frustration because he has seen this governance review done and now they’re trying to change it, I understand that frustration,” Kirwan said.

NZRPA boss Rob Nichol. Photo / Dean Purcell

He said that while rugby faces pressure for participation from other codes like football, there should be a united front among the leaders of the game rather than division.

Kirwan told Hosking that those with the power to make change are digging in their heels and refusing to relinquish power, despite a review that cost millions telling them that was what was best for rugby.

“Some of these chairmen, they’re just holding the game a wee bit to ransom. Some of these guys that are fighting, their unions lost $800,000 to a million dollars last year. It’s a broken system at the moment, we need to get back to what’s best for our game,” he said.

“You spent millions of dollars on a governance review, that governance review’s come out and now you’re trying to change it. So the problem is power.

“The interesting thing for the public is the NPC sides really at the end of the day have a vote, all of them, that can change the direction of the game. What we’re trying to do is speed that up, what the governance review said is we need to have a look at our game, we need to change it we need a different structure.”

The 63-time All Black said he fears the New Zealand rugby-loving public are growing weary of the continued debate and that it will drive fans away from the game.

“The trouble is, with me, I don’t like threats of people leaving and that sort of stuff but our game continues to be split. The saddest thing for me is people don’t give a s*** any more, because they’re just sick of it.

“Rather than having an opinion and being passionate about it, if you just stop caring that’s when our game is in real danger.”