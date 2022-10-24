McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Daniel Ricciardo has hit rock bottom at McLaren, giving arguably the bleakest interview of his career after the United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen claimed a record-equalling 13th victory of the season as Red Bull added the constructors’ championship to Verstappen’s world title.

Ricciardo started 15th on the grid but was a non-factor, languishing at the back of the field and finishing 16th in another race to forget. His McLaren teammate Lando Norris finished sixth.

Out of the drivers who completed the race, the only one Ricciardo beat was Nicholas Latifi.

After crossing the finish line, the normally upbeat Ricciardo was extremely despondent and had nothing positive to say over team radio.

He said: “Understood. Understood. Yep. Um. Alright. Thanks for the efforts. Hopefully next week we can have a bit more to show. Alright. Cheers.”

Speaking after the race, Ricciardo was visibly deflated and was at a loss to explain his McLaren’s lack of speed in an interview that makes for painful viewing.

“I have no idea what to say,” he said.

“Honestly it’s 2022, it’s been just so far off the pace that I simply can’t lean on it, can’t push, can’t get the time out of it.

“Also the inconsistency of the lap times it shows that it can really be a struggle but to have such a big margin again remains a mystery. I love Texas, I love Austin, but that race itself for me was not enjoyable.

“When you think it can’t get worse it does. I don’t know how I’m continuing to continue because painful is an understatement.”

Ricciardo just has three races left with McLaren after the team replaced him with fellow Australian Oscar Piastri for next season, leaving the 33-year-old’s future up in the air.

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button described Ricciardo’s struggles as “sad” but doesn’t believe the Aussie has “checked out” of McLaren.

Asked if he can explain Ricciardo’s poor form, Button told Sky Sports: “I can’t. It’s sad because he’s such a talent and to see him right at the back of the field, I can’t explain it.

“It’s a tough one. I don’t think he’s checked out. Daniel will always want to fight but it’s just not working for him.”

After parting ways with McLaren, Ricciardo won’t be one of the main 20 drivers in Formula 1 next season, opting to step away from the grid with a view to securing a full-time drive at a competitive team in 2024.

He has been linked with reserve driver roles with Mercedes and Red Bull but said he hasn’t locked in any back-up driver position yet.

Ricciardo has knocked back offers to drive for Haas and Button believes he would be better served staying on the grid for a lowly team in 2023 and risks being forgotten as a reserve driver.

“I can’t see Daniel in the paddock as a third driver,” Button said.

“It’s just weird for me, it doesn’t work. But that’s obviously what he’s chosen to do. It feels right to him. I’d rather he was racing in Formula 1 in a team that’s further down the grid. “Then he can prove himself again in the car and maybe get a drive further up the grid. But as a third driver, people will just remember his last race this year.”