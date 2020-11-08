Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Exclusive: Massive changes for Auckland racing with Avondale track set to close

4 minutes to read

Winter Race Day at Ellerslie Race. Photosport

NZ Herald

Auckland's thoroughbred racing is set for its most dramatic and progressive change in a century in a move that will see Ellerslie upgraded to a world class facility with enormous stake increases.

The Herald understands

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.