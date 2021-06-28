Euro 2020: Spain hold off Croatia in extra-time thriller

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal. Photo / AP

Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals.

Spain gifted Croatia a bizarre own-goal in the first half and then threw away a 3-1 lead but Morata made it 4-3 when he controlled a cross with one deft touch in the 100th minute and sent a shot past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Oyarzabal doubled the lead three minutes later.

Mislav Orsic had pulled one back for Croatia in the 85th and Mario Pasalic equalised in injury time.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon's massive blunder gave Croatia a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute when he failed to control a long back pass.