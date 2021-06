A Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich. Photo / AP

A Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich. Photo / AP

A Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium before France's game against Germany at the European Championship today.

He appeared to parasail from the roof onto the field. He was quickly met by security personal.

The parachute had the words "Kick out oil Greenpeace" written on it. The person was also given medical attention on the side of the field.

A demonstrator landed on the pitch before the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich. Photo / AP

The Euro 2020 game started on schedule.

Can't believe I just caught this on video. Parachuted into the stadium, got caught in the spider cam and nearly crashed into the crowd. Hope he's ok! #GERFRA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PJ49WYdFM9 — Max Merrill (@MaxMerrill_) June 15, 2021

More to come...