Euro 2020: Five teams advance at Euro 2020 without playing

Finland's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky fails to save the ball as Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second goal. Photo / AP

Finland's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky fails to save the ball as Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second goal. Photo / AP

Five teams advanced to the round of 16 without even playing at the European Championship.

France, England, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Switzerland all are assured of advancing because they have four points and will finish no worse than third in their groups.

Results in the final Group B and C games have left Finland and Ukraine in third place in the respective standings with three points. That means any team with four points is guaranteed to be at least among the four best third-place teams.

Finland and Ukraine have not yet been eliminated. Results in Group D tomorrow and Group E on Thursday could leave those third-place finishers with only two points.

- AP