Euro 2020: Fans from Britain won't be allowed into Rome for quarter-final against Ukraine

England fans celebrate after the Euro 2020 round of 16 victory over Germany. Photo / AP

England fans celebrate after the Euro 2020 round of 16 victory over Germany. Photo / AP

The regional government of Lazio says no football fans coming from Britain will be allowed to attend England's European Championship quarter-final match against Ukraine in Rome on Sunday NZT.

Current rules against the coronavirus pandemic mean anyone coming into Italy from Britain has to quarantine for five days and then have a negative test.

Rome is in Lazio and the regional government took the unusual step of publishing a statement in English on its social media channels.

The regional government says "the 5-day quarantine ordinance for all those coming from Great Britain is in force for reasons of contrast to the pandemic and the Delta variant."

Italian media reports there will be extra checks on people traveling from England to make sure they are abiding by the rules.

London's Wembley Stadium will host the two semifinals and final meaning England would have home games for the remainder of the tournament if they beat Ukraine on Sunday.

England football fans in Piccadilly Circus, central London, celebrate the victory over Germany. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, Scottish authorities have reported nearly 2,000 coronavirus cases linked to watching European Championship games in stadiums, public gatherings, pubs or private homes.

The data focuses on the first two weeks of Euro 2020 when the national team played two games at Hampden Park in Glasgow and one against England in London. The 1,991 coronavirus cases are only Scottish residents.

Public Health Scotland says 1,294 of the people infected had traveled to London for the England game on June 18. But it says only 397 of them were at Wembley Stadium for the match.

The PHS report found 55 cases connected to the fanzone in Glasgow. There were 38 positive tests linked to Scotland's game against Croatia and 37 from the match against the Czech Republic.

Cases were tagged as being related to Euro 2020 even if the person attended an informal gathering. About three quarters of the cases were people between the ages of 20 and 39. Nine out of 10 infections involved men.

Public Health Scotland did not immediately respond to a question about how many of the people infected had been vaccinated.

- AP