Euro 2020: Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel jokingly questions if football 'has ever been home' ahead of semifinal against England

'Have you ever won it?' - Kasper Schmeichel's brutal response when asked what it would mean to stop football 'coming home.' Video / ESPN

'Have you ever won it?' - Kasper Schmeichel's brutal response when asked what it would mean to stop football 'coming home.' Video / ESPN

The mind games are in full swing between Denmark and England ahead of their European Championship semifinal, with Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel having a cheeky crack at the famous 'Three Lions' song.

The Leicester City player will likely start between the sticks for the Danes against England at Wembley Stadium tomorrow morning, with the winner advancing to take on Italy in Monday's final.

It marks the first time England has appeared in the tournament's semis since 1996. They've enjoyed an impressive campaign so far with five wins along with zero goals conceded, highlighted by a 4-0 thumping of Ukraine in the quarters.

When asked how they will stop football coming home - or more simply, stop England - Schmeichel replied: "Has it ever been home? I don't know, have you ever won it?"

The Schmeichel family alone has more Euro championships than all of England — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) July 6, 2021

The 34-year-old continued: "To be honest, I've focused very little on the England national team. It doesn't really mean anything to me.

"It's what it would do for our country back home. The joy it would bring to a country of only five-and-a-half million to be able to do something like that, or compete with the nations we're competing with.

"So, yeah, not really a lot of thought to England's feelings in this."

The popular song commonly referred to as 'It's Coming Home' or 'Football's Coming Home' was written and recorded by the band The Lightning Seeds along with English comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, ahead of the 1996 Euros which was hosted in England.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel joked if football ever has come home, ahead of their semifinal against England at the Euros. Photo / Getty Images

Remarkably, when considering their seemingly rich history in the sport, England has never reached the final let along won the tournament. The Three Lions' lone piece of silverware in major tournaments was their famous 1966 FIFA World Cup crown, which has since opened up a title drought of 55 years.

For Denmark, their historical record at the tournament is far more impressive with victory in 1992, and three other appearances in the final four stage, including this year.

They have enjoyed a stellar run through the tournament in 2021, especially considering star midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening match against Finland.

"That's definitely brought the country very close together," Schmeichel said. "The support we've seen back home is unlike anything I've ever experienced in my career, in my life, and unlikely to even see anything like it again.

"But it shows what football can do. It shows the reason why we play team sports because when one of your team-mates is in need then your mates are there for you.

"I think that's why we've been shown so much love from everywhere, but particularly at home."