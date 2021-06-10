English media react: 'The day just belonged to New Zealand'

The Black Caps fight back from a slow start of the second test against England. Video / Spark Sport

How the UK media reacted to day one of the second test between the Black Caps and England.

The day belongs to NZ

Greg Wilcox, Telegraph

What a day it's been - a packed crowd is back. They've been in fine voice (if you like their song choices) all day and are still belting out tunes.

Overall the day just belongs to New Zealand. England won the toss and elected to bat on what looks like a belter of a pitch. Familiar failings gave the tourists seven wickets before Lawrence and Wood saw the hosts through to the close in stylish and solid fashion.

Cloud of Robinson hangs over England

Nick Hoult, Telegraph.

The beer snakes started forming just after lunch and the Hollies Stand was in full voice by tea as Edgbaston boisterously welcomed back Test cricket and gave England a haven from their problems.

There were even chants of "Here's to you Ollie Robinson" which was sort of apt given Paul Simon had in mind a bat and ball and asked where Joe DiMaggio had gone.

Robinson is suspended but his presence hung over England as they lined up for their moment of unity. They were worried about the crowd's reaction after the footballers were booed for taking the knee and there was relief, as well as emotion, on their faces when they heard loud cheers and enthusiastic applause. Everyone was smiling and just glad to be at the cricket. There was also sympathy at recognising cricketers trying to do the right thing and inadvertently being caught up in culture wars they don't understand.

New Zealand BlackCaps players stand alongside captain Tom Latham (right) for the pre-match moment of unity New Zealand BlackCaps v England. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Good to be back

Simon Burnton, Guardian

Last week New Zealand excelled at Lord's with a team only Trent Boult away from full strength; this week they made six changes, allowing their captain, Kane Williamson, to rest a sore elbow and their wicketkeeper BJ Watling a bad back, and for long periods had England pinned to the ropes once again. It was hard, however, to be disheartened on a day when the sun – eventually, for the final hour or so – shone and a real crowd convened.

It felt different from the start: sometimes the pre-play rendition of Jerusalem can seem more pointless than poignant, but here, as the second-largest gathering in the UK since March 2020 found their voice, it was not only rousing but actually quite emotional.

By the time they had negotiated a lengthy queue and displayed both ticket and evidence of a recent negative Covid test the audience was thirsty for action – among other things – and ready to cheer anything. There was no chance of the pre-match "moment of unity" receiving anything but applause from these supporters. By lunch the crowd was fully warmed up and in the first hour of the afternoon session the Hollies stand rocked while the England team reeled.

New Zealand BlackCaps players leave the field at the end of Day 1 New Zealand BlackCaps v England, Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Birmingham. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Bad week off field

Paul Newman, Daily Mail

A bad week off the field was in danger of getting worse on it as England's fragile batsmen fluffed their lines in front of a big, noisy crowd at their favourite ground.

But, with a crisis over historic tweets quickly being followed by a traditional batting collapse, at least one of their young guns provided the entertainment promised by Joe Root.

Dan Lawrence was the clear favourite to stand down from this weakened England line-up once Ben Stokes returns for the serious business of a five-Test series against India.